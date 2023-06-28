Samsung Galaxy S23 FE renders have been leaked online, giving smartphone enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the company's rumoured smartphone. The South Korean smartphone maker did not launch a successor to the Galaxy S21 FE handset that was launched last year, and is yet to announce plans for a Galaxy S23 FE model. The leaked renders suggest that the smartphone will sport a familiar design and feature a triple rear camera setup. The handset is expected to launch in the coming months as the most affordable Galaxy S-series smartphone to debut this year.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (Twitter: @OnLeaks) in collaboration with Smartprix has leaked detailed renders of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in what appears to be a white colour option. As per the report, the Galaxy S23 FE will be equipped with a 6.4-inch flat display with a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, and the smartphone's body will have rounded corners. The renders suggest it will bear a resemblance to the Galaxy A54 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE shown with a triple rear camera setup

Photo Credit: Smartprix/ Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks)

The leaked renders suggest that the power button and the volume rocker are located at the right side of the handset while the bottom edge has a USB Type-C port and a speaker. The handset is also shown to sport a triple rear camera setup that will comprise a telephoto camera, according to the report, which states that the handset will be equipped with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Samsung would launch the Galaxy S23 FE in some regions in the third quarter of this year, while the handset would debut in other regions by the first quarter of 2024. The handset is expected to be powered by an Exynos 2200 chipset along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. This means that the Galaxy S23 FE could offer similar performance to the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones.

The purported Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, an upgrade over the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S20 FE. The smartphone will reportedly pack a 4,500mAh battery and will offer support for 25W wired charging. However, it is better to take these claims with a pinch of salt as the company is yet to announce any plans to launch the Galaxy S23 FE.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.