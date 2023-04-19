Samsung Galaxy A24 has been launched in Vietnam on Wednesday. It is the latest A-series smartphone and is expected to go on sale in the country soon. There had previously been several reports and leaks surrounding the handset. However, Samsung hasn't announced the price of the handset in Vietnam. The company also did not provide any details regarding availability in India or global markets. Powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset, the Galaxy A24 is available in a single storage option and two RAM configurations.

Samsung Galaxy A24 price, availability

Offered in Lime Green, Vampire Black, Silver Mirror, and Burgundy colour options, the Samsung Galaxy A24 is currently available in Vietnam in only two variants - Lime Green and Vampire Black. The phone is available in two storage options - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

Although officially listed on the Samsung Vietnam website, the company has not yet confirmed the price of the handset or announced a sale date. The South Korean tech giant is also yet to announce the Galaxy A24's availability in India and other global markets.

Samsung Galaxy A24 specifications, features

Sporting a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixel) display panel with an Infinity-U notch, the Samsung Galaxy A24 offers a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The phone runs an Android, but Samsung did not specify the version on the official website. However, it most likely boots the latest Android 13 with One UI 5.0 skin on top.

Powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset clocking 2.2GHz, the Samsung Galaxy A24 is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. An earlier Geekbench listing had suggested that the handset will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.

The triple rear camera unit of the Samsung Galaxy A24 includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The camera setup is arranged vertically on the top left corner of the back panel in separate circular slots, alongside an LED flash panel. The 13-megapixel front camera lens is housed in a centrally aligned waterdrop notch slot at the top of the display.

Although Samsung has not confirmed the charging details of the Galaxy A24 handset, it is confirmed that the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery. Previous leaks suggested that the smartphone is likely to support 25W fast charging. For security, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy A24 supports Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo connectivity features. The smartphone also includes a USB Type-C (2.0) port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Weighing 195 grams, the handset measures 162.1mm x 77.6mm x 8.3mm in size.

