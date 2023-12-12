Samsung has introduced three new Galaxy A-series smartphones. On Monday, the South Korean tech giant launched the Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, and Galaxy A15 4G in Vietnam. Details about the models had been doing rounds of the rumour mill over the past few weeks. Now, the phones have arrived in the market, with some also expected to launch in India. The handsets ship with Android 14-based One UI 6.0 and pack 5,000mAh batteries. They also support 25W wired charging, but with the charger sold separately.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A15 4G price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is offered in black, blue, light blue, and yellow colour options and it is priced at VND 65,90,000 (roughly Rs. 22,500) in Vietnam. The Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A15 4G are also available in similar colour options and are priced starting from VND 62,90,000 (roughly Rs. 21,500) and VND 49,90,000 (roughly Rs. 17,100), respectively.

Samsung's Galaxy A15 5G is exclusively available for purchase via Mobile World, while the other two handsets can be bought across all online and offline platforms in Vietnam. In a press release announcing the launch of the phones, Samsung detailed that from December 16 to December 31, users can opt to purchase the handsets with no-cost EMI offers such as VND 20,000 and VND 25,000 per day for the Galaxy A15 and a Galaxy A25, respectively.

The company also noted that customers buying these models within the specified time range can get a 40 percent discount on the purchase of a Samsung Care+ package and a 50 percent discount while buying a 25W fast charger.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A15 4G specifications, features

The Galaxy A25 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The Galaxy A15, on the other hand, comes with a similar-sized display but with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness level of 800 nits.

Powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC, the Galaxy A25 5G is paired with a Mali-G68 MP4 GPU, while the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A15 4G are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ and MediaTek Helio G99 chipsets, respectively.

Both Galaxy A15 variants get a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Meanwhile, the more expensive Galaxy A25 5G shares similar camera specifications but offers optical image stabilisation (OIS) support on its main camera and features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. All three handsets carry a 13-megapixel front camera sensor.

The Galaxy A25 5G as well as both 5G and 4G variants of the Galaxy A15 pack 5,000mAh batteries with 25W wired fast charging support. Customers are, however, required to purchase the adapter separately as the phones do not ship with the chargers in the box. All three handsets carry a side-mounted fingerprint sensor each, for security.

