Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A15 4G Launched: Price, Specifications

All three handsets carry a 13-megapixel front camera sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 December 2023 16:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A15 4G Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G seen in Black, Blue, Light Blue and Yellow shades

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A25 5G offers OIS support to it main camera
  • All three handsets are equipped with side-mounted fingerprint sensors
  • Customers are required to purchase chargers separately
Advertisement

Samsung has introduced three new Galaxy A-series smartphones. On Monday, the South Korean tech giant launched the Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, and Galaxy A15 4G in Vietnam. Details about the models had been doing rounds of the rumour mill over the past few weeks. Now, the phones have arrived in the market, with some also expected to launch in India. The handsets ship with Android 14-based One UI 6.0 and pack 5,000mAh batteries. They also support 25W wired charging, but with the charger sold separately.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A15 4G price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is offered in black, blue, light blue, and yellow colour options and it is priced at VND 65,90,000 (roughly Rs. 22,500) in Vietnam. The Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A15 4G are also available in similar colour options and are priced starting from VND 62,90,000 (roughly Rs. 21,500) and VND 49,90,000 (roughly Rs. 17,100), respectively. 

Samsung's Galaxy A15 5G is exclusively available for purchase via Mobile World, while the other two handsets can be bought across all online and offline platforms in Vietnam. In a press release announcing the launch of the phones, Samsung detailed that from December 16 to December 31, users can opt to purchase the handsets with no-cost EMI offers such as VND 20,000 and VND 25,000 per day for the Galaxy A15 and a Galaxy A25, respectively.

The company also noted that customers buying these models within the specified time range can get a 40 percent discount on the purchase of a Samsung Care+ package and a 50 percent discount while buying a 25W fast charger.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A15 4G specifications, features

The Galaxy A25 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The Galaxy A15, on the other hand, comes with a similar-sized display but with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness level of 800 nits.

Powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC, the Galaxy A25 5G is paired with a Mali-G68 MP4 GPU, while the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A15 4G are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ and MediaTek Helio G99 chipsets, respectively.

Both Galaxy A15 variants get a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Meanwhile, the more expensive Galaxy A25 5G shares similar camera specifications but offers optical image stabilisation (OIS) support on its main camera and features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. All three handsets carry a 13-megapixel front camera sensor.

The Galaxy A25 5G as well as both 5G and 4G variants of the Galaxy A15 pack 5,000mAh batteries with 25W wired fast charging support. Customers are, however, required to purchase the adapter separately as the phones do not ship with the chargers in the box. All three handsets carry a side-mounted fingerprint sensor each, for security.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A15 4G

Samsung Galaxy A15 4G

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Samsung Galaxy A15 4G,  Samsung Galaxy A25 5G launch, Samsung Galaxy A15 5G launch, Samsung Galaxy A15 4G launch,  Samsung Galaxy A25 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A15 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A15 4G price,  Samsung Galaxy A25 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy A15 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy A15 4G specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A15 4G Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo 12 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  2. Samsung New BigInnings Programme: Discounts on Foldables, Wearables, More
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6 Display Details Emerge Online
  4. OnePlus Ace 3 Colour Options, Key Specifications Tipped Once Again
  5. Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G India Launch Date Confirmed; Specifications Tipped
  6. Tecno Unveils New Camera Technologies; Will Be Used in Future Phones
  7. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Tipped to Launch in India in January 2024
  8. Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ May Launch in India Soon
  9. Disney, Reliance Finalising Terms of India Media Operations Merger: Report
  10. Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Confirmed to Be Unveiled on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 India Launch to Take Place in January 2024: Report
  2. CoinSwitch Lifts Curtains off New Umbrella Brand ‘PeepalCo’, Plans to Expand Wealth Tech
  3. Google Testing 'Private Space' Feature for Android Phones to Securely Hide Apps: Report
  4. Beeper Mini Resumes iMessage Service on Android Phones With Some Changes
  5. Crypto Market Eyes Interest Rates, Expected Bitcoin ETFs in 2024 After Recovery
  6. Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Barbie, Succession Season 4 Lead the Pack
  7. Nubia Z60 Ultra Design, Colour Options Revealed; Compared to iPhone 15 Pro in Teaser Video
  8. Disney, Reliance Finalising Terms of Merger in Disney+ Hotstar, Star India Deal: Report
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Falls to $41,000, Market Remains Volatile and Unpredictable
  10. iQoo 12 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »