Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Leaked Marketing Images Suggest Design, Specifications; May Launch in January 2024

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G could run on an octa-core Exynos 1280 processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 December 2023 16:46 IST
Photo Credit: X/ @MysteryLupin

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is seen featuring a waterdrop-style display notch design to house selfie shooter

Highlights
  • Galaxy A25 5G might run on Android 14 with One UI 6
  • It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support
  • Samsung Galaxy A25 5G might get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G has been a part of several leaks and rumours in the recent weeks. Although the South Korean giant hasn't confirmed the handsets launch, its marketing posters have now surfaced online showing the possible design and key specifications. The Galaxy A25 5G is expected to pack an octa-core Exynos 1280 processor. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The posters suggest a tentative launch timeline of January 2024. They show a design identical to the Galaxy A24 with a water-drop style display and triple rear cameras.

The alleged marketing images of Samsung Galaxy A25 5G were shared by Arsene Lupin (@MysteryLupin). As per the posters, the launch of the handset will take place in January next year. The renders suggest a design similar to the Galaxy A24 that launched earlier in April and also corroborate past design leaks. The handset is seen featuring a waterdrop-style display notch to house the selfie shooter. As per the renders, the phone may launch in yellow, blue, and black colour options.

As per the posters, the Galaxy A25 5G will run on Android 14 with One UI 6 and have a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with Mali-G68 GPU, and up to 8GB of RAM. It is likely to be offered with 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB, and 256GB storage options. The onboard storage could be expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The posters suggest a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy A25 5G, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there could be a 13-megapixel front camera sensor.

Samsung's Galaxy A25 5G is expected to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It is said to measure 162x77x8.3mm.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A Series, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
