Technology News

Samsung Granted Patents for Tri-Fold and Rollable Display Technologies

Samsung has been granted a patent for a device that shows all three panels when it is unfolded, unlike existing book-style foldable phones.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 20 March 2024 17:31 IST
Samsung Granted Patents for Tri-Fold and Rollable Display Technologies

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Abhijeet Mishra

Samsung previously showed off a tri-fold display (left) at CES 2022

Highlights
  • Samsung previously demonstrated its tri-fold display at CES 2022
  • The company has been granted a patent for a rollable display
  • Samsung's rollable display retracts into an enclosure when shut
Advertisement

Samsung has been granted patents for its tri-fold and rollable display technologies by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The South Korean tech conglomerate previously showed off an advanced tri-fold displays at CES 2022, which showed a home screen on the first panel and a wide view of a video streaming app on the second and third panels. The company has also been granted a patent for a display that can be extended by unrolling it out of a compact enclosure.

The first patent describes the use of a display module with "at least one folding area" unlike a traditional book-style foldable phone (Fig. 1B) with outer and inner screens — like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or the OnePlus Open — Samsung's patent envisions the use of a tri-fold display (Fig. 2B) that expands in such a way that all three panels are visible when opened, simultaneously. This appears to be a patent for Samsung's Flex S technology shown off by the company two years ago.

samsung tri fold patent uspto Samsung tri fold

Samsung's standard foldable (left) and the tri-fold screen
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ USPTO

 

Meanwhile, the company has also been granted a second patent that describes a device with a rollable display inside a housing that is "deformable" in two states — closed and open. The display panels are retracted inside the housing (Fig. 1A, below) when the device is closed, and extends when it is in use, via the use of hinges, according to the patent document.

Various drawings of the rollable display show how the panels leave the housing and can be extended to form a large screen — the document doesn't specify whether this is a foldable smartphone or another device altogether, like a tablet, monitor, or TV. When it is fully extended, the device's display (Fig. 8A, Fig. 2A) appears to be much larger than its original form, which is more compact as the entire device returns to the housing when it is closed.

samsung rollable display patent uspto Samsung rollable display

Samsung's rollable display when folded (left) and unfolded
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ USPTO

 

While Samsung has been granted patents for these two foldable screen technologies, there's no word from the company on plans to bring them to consumer electronics devices in the near future. The company may also be working on refining these technologies while tackling issues related to performance and durability — common with foldable devices — before bringing them to customers.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Display, Samsung patents, Patents
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Polygon Labs Team With Immutable, King River Capital to Announce Inevitable Games Fund

Related Stories

Samsung Granted Patents for Tri-Fold and Rollable Display Technologies
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD May Soon Bring Back the Nokia 3210, But With a Modern Twist
  2. Lenovo Legion Laptops With 14th Gen Intel CPUs, Up to RTX 4090 GPUs Debut
  3. Nothing Phone 2a Receiving New Update With Camera Improvements
  4. Madhav Sheth Teases Imminent Launch of Magic 6 Series in India
  5. Google Pixel 8a May Get These Upgrades Over Pixel 7a
  6. iPhone 17 Tipped to Offer This Display Feature From the Galaxy S24 Ultra
  7. OpenAI Could Reportedly Release GPT-5 AI Model Later This Year
#Latest Stories
  1. JSW Says MG Motor Joint Venture Aims to Sell 1 Million EVs in India by 2030
  2. HMD Teases Return of an Iconic Feature Phone, Nokia 3210 Could Get a Remake
  3. Samsung Granted Patents for Tri-Fold and Rollable Display Technologies
  4. Polygon Labs Team With Immutable, King River Capital to Announce Inevitable Games Fund
  5. Fitbit to Leverage Google Gemini to Bring AI-Powered Personalised Health Features
  6. Meta Offers to Almost Halve Monthly Subscription Fee for Ad-Free Facebook, Instagram in EU
  7. iPhone 16 Models to Get Ultra-Thin Bezels With New Borderless Technology: Report
  8. Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, Magic 6 Ultimate India Launch Teased by HTech CEO Madhav Sheth
  9. Lenovo Legion Gaming Laptops With 14th Gen Intel CPUs, Up to RTX 4090 GPUs Launched in India
  10. OpenAI Could Release GPT-5, the Next-Generation of Its Generative AI Model, Later This Year: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »