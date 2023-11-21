Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Reportedly Receiving One UI 6 Update Based on Android 14

Eligible Samsung Galaxy S22 handsets in the European markets are reportedly receiving the update.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 November 2023 11:41 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Eligible Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones will receive the latest update automatically

Highlights
  • The update brings the November Android security patch
  • The update is said to weigh 3GB
  • The update adds core Android 14 features alongside One UI 6 tweaks
Samsung Galaxy S22 series has reportedly started receiving the Android 14 update in the UK and European countries in line with the recently confirmed rollout schedule. The update brings One UI 6— the latest custom skin by the South Korean company — along with the November 2023 Android security patch to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones. The Android 14 update reportedly comes with firmware version S908BXXUDWK4 and is 3GB in size. The current Galaxy S23 series received the stable Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update in the last week of October.

As per multiple posts on X, One UI 6 update based on Android 14 for Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently rolling out in the UK and European countries including the Netherlands. The update is said to have a size of 3GB and carry firmware version S906BXXU6DWK4, S906BOXM6DWK4 or S906BXXU6DWK4 depending on the variant and region. It also brings the November Android security patch to Galaxy S22 series handsets in the above-mentioned regions, as per the reports. 

Currently, the Galaxy S22's stable One UI 6 build is available for beta participants. Once the rollout is complete for all beta users, it will reach devices running on Android 13. The update adds core Android 14 features alongside One UI 6 tweaks to the Galaxy S22 family. The quick settings panel and Samsung DeX will get improvements while there will be a few lock screen customisations and new camera controls. The update brings a fresh system font, new widgets, and adds a new emoji style to the Samsung keyboard.

Eligible Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones will receive the latest update automatically over the air. Users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and Install. It is recommended to update the handsets while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi network and are charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 trio received the update to Android 14 with One UI 6 in India and other regions in October last week. Besides the Galaxy S series flagships, Samsung is expected to seed the stable Android 14 to recent foldable smartphones and the Galaxy S23 FE by the end of this week.

