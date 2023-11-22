Samsung is expected to host its next Unpacked event in January to introduce the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra models. While rumours about the potential launch date of Galaxy S24 are stacking up, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has purportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. It is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the upcoming model might include a 200-megapixel quad rear camera unit.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has appeared on the BIS website with model number SM-S928B/DS. This model number is familiar from a recent Geekbench listing. The BIS listing dated November 21 hints at its imminent arrival in the Indian market. However, it does not suggest any details about the RAM and storage configurations, or specifications of the handset.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Samsung is expected to use a tweaked version of the chip on the upcoming phone with overclocked GPU and CPU cores. It is said to come in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. It is expected to carry a quad rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, 50-megapixel periscope camera, 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. It is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The handset might also have a titanium build.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event will take place in San Jose, US on January 17, 2024. Samsung will reportedly begin accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra on the same day and general sales could commence on January 30. Samsung, though, is yet to announce any details regarding the launch of the Galaxy S24 series.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.