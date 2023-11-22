Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Appears on BIS Website; Launch Could be Imminent

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was reportedly spotted on BIS with model number SM-S928B/DS.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 November 2023 12:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Appears on BIS Website; Launch Could be Imminent

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched in February

Highlights
  • Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S24 series on January 17
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has reportedly appeared on the BIS website
  • It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Advertisement

Samsung is expected to host its next Unpacked event in January to introduce the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra models. While rumours about the potential launch date of Galaxy S24 are stacking up, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has purportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. It is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the upcoming model might include a 200-megapixel quad rear camera unit.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has appeared on the BIS website with model number SM-S928B/DS. This model number is familiar from a recent Geekbench listing. The BIS listing dated November 21 hints at its imminent arrival in the Indian market. However, it does not suggest any details about the RAM and storage configurations, or specifications of the handset.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Samsung is expected to use a tweaked version of the chip on the upcoming phone with overclocked GPU and CPU cores. It is said to come in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. It is expected to carry a quad rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, 50-megapixel periscope camera, 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. It is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The handset might also have a titanium build.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event will take place in San Jose, US on January 17, 2024. Samsung will reportedly begin accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra on the same day and general sales could commence on January 30. Samsung, though, is yet to announce any details regarding the launch of the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, BIS
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy A55 Reportedly Spotted on 3C Website; Could Offer 25W Fast Charging Support
Sam Altman in Talks to Return at OpenAI as Microsoft Seeks Governance Changes at Firm: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Appears on BIS Website; Launch Could be Imminent
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C65 5G India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55 Likely to Come With 25W Fast Charging Support
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Spotted on BIS; Could Launch Soon
  4. OnePlus Buds 3 Purportedly Surface on BIS, FCC Websites
  5. This Is When You Can Expect to Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series
  6. Redmi Note 13R Pro With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Said to Be Receiving Stable Android 14 Update
  8. Tecno Spark Go 2024 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display Launched at This Price
  9. Jio Working on 'Cloud' Laptop Meant to Cut Ownership Costs: Report
  10. Honor 100 Series Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Steam Autumn Sale 2023 Best Deals: Starfield, Diablo IV, Cyberpunk 2077, Dark Souls Trilogy, and More
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Dips as Binance CEO Pleads Guilty to Violating US Laws, BNB Down by 11 Percent
  3. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Steps Down, Pleads Guilty to Settle US Illicit Finance Probe
  4. Nothing Chats Partner Sunbird Informs Users of Temporary Shutdown Amid Reports of Security Issues
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Appears on BIS Website; Launch Could be Imminent
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Reportedly Receives Android 14-Based One UI 6 Update
  7. Sam Altman in Talks to Return at OpenAI as Microsoft Seeks Governance Changes at Firm: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A55 Reportedly Spotted on 3C Website; Could Offer 25W Fast Charging Support
  9. Insta360 Ace, Ace Pro Action Cameras With 2.4-Inch Flip-Up Touchscreen, Leica Lenses Launched
  10. Spotify Allowed to Sidestep Play Store Fees as Part of Confidential Deal, Google Executive Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »