Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Complete Specifications Including Cameras, Battery, More Leaked

The launch date of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event has also leaked.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2024 15:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Complete Specifications Including Cameras, Battery, More Leaked

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 (pictured) offered a much bigger cover display over the Galaxy Z Flip 4

Highlights
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to replace the Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is said to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC
  • New leaks suggests an upgraded camera system for Galaxy Z Flip 6
The rumour mill has been seeing plenty of new information on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable lately. The book-style foldable is expected to launch at an upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, which is said to take place in Paris this year. While the details about the event have yet to be made official, there's now a new leak suggesting the date of the event. Meanwhile, more details about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 have surfaced online, along with a leaked benchmark that hints at a brand-new variant of the clamshell foldable.

While information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (and to an extent the Ultra/Slim) have been flooding the rumour mill lately, we have seen fewer details about the upcoming smaller clamshell-style foldable Galaxy Z Flip 6.

As per a Geekbench listing said to belong to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, there could be a new 12GB RAM variant. The listing showed the scores obtained by the device while also giving out more details about its processor and RAM. The benchmark results show a maximum score (best of 3) of 2,321 and 7,233 in Geekbench's single and multi-score tests, which is a noticeable bump over the 1,998 and 5,176 scores we achieved in our independent testing of the Galaxy Z Flip 5's 8GB RAM variant.

This could also be down to Samsung's customised variant of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy that offers a slight performance boost over the standard processor. Samsung has always stuck with 8GB RAM for all variants of its clamshell foldable device over the past years so a 12GB RAM variant (as shown in the benchmark listing) in theory should improve its multitasking performance.

Another leak by SmartPrix has suggested a ton of details about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6. While a previous leak from the same source hinted at minimal design changes, there's said to be plenty of upgrades under the hood this year.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6, going by the leaked information, seems to have the same 6.7-inch internal display as on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 sporting a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 2,640 x 1,080 pixels. The phone's cover display also seems to be identical to last year's model at 3.4-inches with a resolution of 720 x 748 pixels.

The bigger upgrade this year will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor which will offer a maximum clock speed of 3.9GHz. The phone is expected to show up with the same 256GB and 512GB storage options as last year.

The rear camera setup is said to get a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, which will be an upgrade from the current 12-megapixel camera on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The ultra-wide-angle camera appears to be the same as before with a 12-megapixel sensor and the same applies to the 10-megapixel front-facing camera as well, which is reported to lack autofocus. Connectivity options also appear to be similar to the previous model.

As for dimensions, the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 is tipped to get a thickness of 6.9mm when open and 14.9mm when folded, which if true is similar to the predecessor. The phone is also said to weigh 187 grams, just like the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

However, the leaked images also suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could get a bigger 4,000mah battery this year which according to the usage mentioned in the sheet can last up to 19 hours with mixed Wi-Fi and LTE usage. Charging speeds are said to be the same as before which is limited to 25W.

In other news, tipster Evan Blass has also now reconfirmed that the Galaxy Unpacked launch even for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 is set to take place on July 10. While the same date was previously leaked, Blass shared a countdown gif of the launch event in a post which has since been taken down due to copyright infringement. We expect Samsung to official announce the next Galaxy Unpacked dates soon.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Complete Specifications Including Cameras, Battery, More Leaked
