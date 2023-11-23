Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Leaked Render Suggests Full Design and Key Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is seen with a bump on the right edge where the volume rockers and power button are placed.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 November 2023 10:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Leaked Render Suggests Full Design and Key Specifications

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G seen in a white colour option

  • Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is likely to sport a 6.6-inch flat display
  • The smartphone renders suggest the phone carries triple rear camera
  • The Galaxy A35 5G is said to succeed the Galaxy A34 5G
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is expected to launch in the market soon. The phone is likely to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which was unveiled this year in March with an IP67 rating. The launch timeline of the succeeding smartphone has not been tipped yet. The company has also not given out any details on the Galaxy A35. However, ahead of any official announcements, design renders of the Galaxy A35 and some of its key specifications have surfaced online.

A MySmartPrice report has shared leaked renders and a 360-degree video showing the design of the purported Samsung Galaxy A35 5G model. The phone is seen with rounded corners, a flat display with slim side and top bezels, and a relatively thick chin. There is a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the panel for the front camera. The screen is said to be 6.6-inch in size.

samsung galaxy a35 5g onleaks mysmartprice inline a35

Leaked Samsung Galaxy A35 5G render
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/Onleaks

 

The back panel of the Galaxy A35 5G appears to have a triple rear camera unit placed in a similar vertical alignment as seen on the preceding Galaxy A34 model and many other 2023 Samsung models. The three camera units are placed in vertically arranged separate circular slots in the top left corner. The brand name is engraved towards the base.

Further, the right edge of the Galaxy A35 5G is seen with a slight bump where the volume rocker and power button are placed. The report adds that the handset is likely to measure 161.6mm x 77.9mm x 8.2mm in size. If the frame bump is taken into account, the handset is said to measure 78.5mm in width. No other specifications about the smartphone were hinted at in the report. More details can be expected closer to the launch of the handset.

Samsung's Galaxy A34 5G was launched in India in Black, Light Green, Light Violet, and Silver colour options. The 6GB + 128GB of the phone is listed at Rs. 26,999, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, IP67 rating
  • Bright and smooth display
  • Decent performance unit
  • Great battery life
  • Five years of software support
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Minor software lag
  • Low-light camera performance could have been better
  • No bundled charger
  • Waterdrop-style notch looks dated
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor 2.6 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
