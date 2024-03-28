Technology News

iPhone SE 4 to Sport OLED Screen Manufactured by BOE Instead of Samsung: Report

Samsung is said to have dropped out of the race to produce displays for the iPhone SE 4 due to issues with pricing.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 28 March 2024 11:32 IST
iPhone SE 4 to Sport OLED Screen Manufactured by BOE Instead of Samsung: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE 4 is tipped to adopt a design similar to the iPhone 14 with support for Face ID

Highlights
  • Apple's iPhone SE 4 could sport displays made by China's BOE
  • Samsung, BOE and Tianma were in the race to build displays for the phone
  • The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to arrive with an upgraded OLED screen
Advertisement

iPhone SE 4 — Apple's fourth generation 'Special Edition' smartphone — is likely to be equipped with an OLED screen manufactured by a Chinese firm, according to a report. The iPhone maker was reportedly negotiating the cost of the display on the upcoming midrange smartphone with three suppliers — one is said to have dropped out over the cost of each display. There's currently no word from Apple on plans to launch a new iPhone SE model — the current model was unveiled in 2022.

A ZDNet Korea report (in Korean) citing industry sources states that Chinese electronic component manufacturer BOE (Jingdongfang) has won the bid to manufacture the OLED screen for the purported iPhone SE 4. As per the report, Apple was accepting bids from three suppliers — Samsung, BOE, and Tianma — for the successor to the iPhone SE (2022) model.

BOE is likely to provide the majority of displays for the iPhone SE 4, according to the publication, after Samsung dropped out of the race over business feasibility. Samsung Display reportedly quoted a price of $35 to $40 (roughly Rs. 2,900 to Rs. 3,300) for each display unit, while the Chinese companies sought $30 (roughly Rs. 2,500). The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to adopt a design similar to the iPhone 14 with support for Face ID.

Apple reportedly offered a considerably lower price of $25 (roughly Rs. 2,100), prompting Samsung to end the discussions in the middle of March. The South Korean tech conglomerate was not very keen on producing the displays for the midrange phone from the outset, due to the lower pricing issues, the source told the publication.

Among the two Chinese suppliers, only BOE appears to be the firm capable of producing display units for the iPhone SE 4, and is reportedly ready to supply the component for Apple's more affordable smartphone. Meanwhile, Tianma has been unable to meet Apple's technical requirements for the display of the iPhone SE 4, which is rumoured to make its debut in 2025.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful SoC
  • IP67 rating, wireless charging
  • Slim and light
  • Regular software updates
  • Bad
  • Small, low-res display
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2022) review
Display 4.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone SE 4, iPhone SE 4 display, iPhone SE, Samsung, BOE, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Pixel 9 Design Leaked in New Renders; Could Debut Alongside Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL

Related Stories

iPhone SE 4 to Sport OLED Screen Manufactured by BOE Instead of Samsung: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung to Seed One UI 6.1 With Galaxy AI for Older Phones on March 28
  2. iPhone 16 Pro May Debut in These Colourways: See Capture Button Location
  3. Vivo Pad 3 Pro With 13-Inch Display, Vivo TWS 4 Series Debut: All Details
  4. iPhone SE 4 Might Sport Displays Manufactured by This Chinese Firm
  5. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Vivo X Fold 3 Debut With Slim Design, Snapdragon SoCs
  6. Poco F6 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, Sony Camera, More
  7. Realme 12X 5G Price Range, Specifications Revealed Ahead of April 2 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 to Sport OLED Screen Manufactured by BOE Instead of Samsung: Report
  2. Google Pixel 9 Design Leaked in New Renders; Could Debut Alongside Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL
  3. Google's Circle to Search Feature Rolling Out to Pixel 6 Series, Samsung Galaxy S23 Lineup, and More
  4. Poco F6 Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Sony Camera
  5. Intel Announces New Initiatives for AI PC Developers and Hardware Vendors
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 to Be Available for Free as Part of Limited Trial on Current-Gen Consoles This Weekend
  7. Fireworks.ai, the Generative AI Firm That Fine-Tunes and Customises Open-Source LLMs For Business Needs
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip Could Offer 25W Charging Just Like Their Predecessors
  9. Microsoft Wants OEMs Making AI PCs to Include a Dedicated Copilot Key in the Keyboard: Report
  10. Realme 12X 5G to Be Priced Under Rs. 12,000 in India, Teased to Offer 45W SuperVOOC Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »