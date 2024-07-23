Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Patent Application Describes Tablet With 'Expandable' Display

Samsung’s patent application for a device with an expandable display has been filed with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 July 2024 19:09 IST
Samsung Patent Application Describes Tablet With 'Expandable' Display

Photo Credit: Samsung

The patent application from Samsung mentions a driving unit which expands or shrinks the screen

Highlights
  • The patent describes a shell capable of expanding and shrinking in size
  • The shell can independently expand in two different directions
  • The display described in the Samsung patent is flexible in nature
Advertisement

Samsung might be working on a new tablet with an expandable display. The South Korean tech giant has submitted a patent application that showcases a tablet shell with a flexible display that can be expanded along the same plane. Interestingly, the display can be expanded in two different directions independently, allowing users more control over the size of the display. Samsung says such a display will solve the issue of making the consumer choose between a smaller display and a larger display.

Samsung Patent Application Describes Expandable Display

The patent application was listed on the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) website, which is affiliated with the United Nations (UN). The applicant's name was mentioned as Samsung Electronics and the publication number is WO/2024/150990. The patent application features a series of drawings explaining the mechanism of the tablet's expandable display, and descriptions for each of the drawings.

samsung expandable display wipo Samsung expandable display patent application

Drawings from Samsung's patent application
Photo Credit: WIPO

 

As per the application, Samsung's flexible expandable display technology aims to address the limitations of a foldable smartphone. The company says that while foldable phones allow users to reduce the size of the device by half, “users cannot feel free to choose the screen size according to their preferences” as it only offers two states of single-screen (folded) state and dual-screen (unfolded) state.

In the patent, the company offers a solution in terms of a new design that includes a tablet-shaped shell which is capable of expanding and shrinking in size along the same plane. A flexible display is used for the expansion, and the motion is triggered by a guiding unit and a driving unit.

As per the drawings, a diagonal mechanism is placed within the device that can expand the display in either direction. Samsung says the expansion can either occur simultaneously in both directions, or in a single direction, giving users more control over the size of the display.

The driving unit is described as a gear system where 10 gears are placed on the base shell, 10 on the first side shell, five on the second side shell, six on the third side, and seven on the fourth side. These gears move together controlling the expansion of the display. The guiding unit, as per the patent application, is “configured for synchronously receiving the extra flexible screen” when the shell shrinks, or releasing when the shell expands.

While such a device would offer a novel form factor to the consumer, it should be noted that a patent application is not a confirmation of the development of a device. Samsung may or may not introduce the design to the public in the coming years, even after the patent is granted.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Display, Samsung patent, Patents
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Play Protect ‘Rescan’ Option for Flagged Apps on Android in Development: Report
OnePlus Watch 2R Review: A Better Watch 2?

Related Stories

Samsung Patent Application Describes Tablet With 'Expandable' Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 1 Review: Strong Performer Under Rs 18,000
  2. Budget 2024: Key Announcements Related to Technology in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Launch Window Tipped
  4. Amazon Prime Video UI Overhauled With New Content Bar, AI Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14T Pro Camera Specifications Tipped Ahead of Global Launch, Might Feature 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Amazon Prime Video Revamped With Streamlined Navigation Bar, AI-Based Recommendations
  3. Samsung to Bring Portrait Studio, Other Galaxy AI Features to Galaxy S23 Series and Older Models
  4. Samsung Patent Application Describes Tablet With 'Expandable' Display
  5. iQoo 13 Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset and Triple Rear Cameras
  6. Google Play Protect ‘Rescan’ Option for Flagged Apps on Android in Development: Report
  7. No Tax Relief for Crypto Sector, Industry Takes Respite in Angel Tax Abolishment
  8. US SEC Approves Ether ETFs, Marks Another Milestone for Crypto Growth
  9. G20 Prioritises Discussions on Digital Tax Amid Looming Tariff Threats from US
  10. Google Plans to Prioritise User Choice Instead of Deprecating Third-Party Cookies on Chrome
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »