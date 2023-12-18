WhosNext2023
Samsung Reportedly Rolling Out Android 14-Based One UI 6 Update for Older Galaxy Foldables

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 ships with Android 12-based OneUI 4.1.1.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2023 16:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (pictured) launched in August 2022

Highlights
  • One UI 6 is the second of four major OS upgrades Galaxy Z Fold 4 will get
  • It is also expected to receive the One UI 6.1 update soon
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3 received new features and design changes with the update
Samsung had previously revealed in a rollout plan that the Android 14-based One UI 6 update will roll out to Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 users by November 20 in select regions, while older foldable models, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 was said to receive the update by November 30. Now, reports suggest that users of these older models have started getting the One UI 6 update. One of the reports also claims that the company is testing a One UI 6.1 update.

According to a Sammobile report, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 phones in the US on the Verizon, T-Mobile, and MetroPCS networks are receiving the Android 14-based One UI 6 update. In another report, the publication claimed that the stable One UI 6 update was also rolling out to Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 users in the US with firmware version F711USQU5HWL1 and F926USQU4HWL1, respectively. Users can access the update from the Settings application on these handsets by selecting Software Update > Download > Install

The update introduces multiple new functional and design enhancements to Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 users. These foldable smartphones get the Quick Panel layout, a new design for notifications, new emoji styling, and a new media player widget with a waveform animation, one of the reports notes.

Meanwhile, the One UI 6 update is the second of four major OS upgrades that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are confirmed to get. The handsets are also expected to get the One UI 6.1 update, that is likely to be introduced alongside the Galaxy S24 series, which is said to be launched on January 17, 2024, according to one of the reports previously mentioned.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 ships with Android 12-based OneUI 4.1.1, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 launched with Android 11 with One UI on top.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, One UI 6, Android 14, Samsung

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, One UI 6, Android 14, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bonk Frenzy Boosts Sales of Solana’s Saga Phones to Eight Times its Retail Cost: Details
Elevate Your Home Entertainment: Croma's Ultimate Smart TV Collection

