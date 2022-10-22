Technology News
  Samsung W23 5G, W23 Flip 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 512GB Inbuilt Storage Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung W23 5G, W23 Flip 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 512GB Inbuilt Storage Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung W23 5G price is set at CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 1,82,300).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 22 October 2022 17:05 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung W23 Flip 5G is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,13,900)

Highlights
  • Samsung W23 5G, W23 Flip 5G will be sold in China
  • Both foldable phones come in a Shiny Black shade
  • Samsung W23 Flip 5G is equipped with 12GB of RAM

Samsung W23 5G and Samsung W23 Flip 5G have been unveiled in China as custom variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, respectively. The design of the Chinese variants is quite similar to the models launched in India and global markets, though they come with a few hardware-level tweaks. The Samsung W23 5G and Samsung W23 Flip 5G feature AMOLED inner displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Both models offer 512GB of onboard storage.

Samsung W23 5G, Samsung W23 Flip 5G price, availability

The newly launched Samsung W23 5G price has been set at CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 1,82,300 ) for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The Samsung W23 Flip 5G is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,13,900) for the sole 12GB RAM + 512GB model. Both the foldable smartphones come in a Shiny Black shade and are currently up for pre-orders in China, with shipments starting October 28.

To recall, in August, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were launched globally at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4's price starts at Rs. 89,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Samsung W23 5G and Samsung W23 Flip 5G come with a couple of minor differences from the Indian variants.

Samsung W23 5G specifications

The Samsung W23 5G features a 7.6-inch second-generation Dynamic AMOLED 2X QXGA+ display with (2,176x1,812 pixels) resolution with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 6.2-inch HD+ (904x2,316 pixels) second-generation Dynamic AMOLED cover display as well. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung W23 5G is also powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Samsung W23 5G features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor paired with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor paired with an f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide lens and a 10-megapixel sensor coupled with an f/2.4 telephoto lens. For selfies, the main screen houses a 4-megapixel sensor coupled with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 10-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 lens is featured on the cover screen.

Connectivity options on the Samsung W23 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, Ultra Wideband (UWB), GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, air pressure sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall Sensor, light sensor and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

It packs a 4,400mAh battery. Besides, the phone measures 1155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8mm when folded and 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3mm when unfolded. It weighs 280 grams.

Samsung W23 Flip 5G specifications

Samsung W23 Flip 5G features a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) second-generation Dynamic AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. It also sports a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED secondary display with a 260 x 512 pixels resolution. The clamshell foldable smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage, a major upgrade over their Indian counterparts.

For photos and videos, Samsung W23 Flip 5G comes with a similar setup to what we have seen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12-megapixel ultra-wide primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens along with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 lens. For selfies, there is a 10-megapixel camera arranged on the folding display, with an f/2.4 lens.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board in the Samsung W23 Flip 5G include an accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and light sensor. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Samsung W23 Flip 5G packs a 3,700mAh battery. It measures 84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1mm when folded and 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm when unfolded. It weighs 187 grams.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung W23 Flip 5G

Samsung W23 Flip 5G

Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung W23 5G

Samsung W23 5G

Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Nithya P Nair
