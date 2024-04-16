Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung One UI 6.1 Update With Galaxy AI Features Coming to Galaxy S22 Series, 2022 Foldables, Tab S8 Series in May

Samsung One UI 6.1 Update With Galaxy AI Features Coming to Galaxy S22 Series, 2022 Foldables, Tab S8 Series in May

Samsung started rolling out the One UI 6.1 update for the Galaxy S23 family last month.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2024 12:42 IST
Samsung One UI 6.1 Update With Galaxy AI Features Coming to Galaxy S22 Series, 2022 Foldables, Tab S8 Series in May

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (pictured) was launched in February 2022

Highlights
  • Galaxy AI features confirmed to be available on its 2022 flagship devices
  • One UI 6.1 was announced in January alongside Galaxy S24 series
  • Samsung is also rumoured to add One UI 6.1 to 2021 flagship phones
Advertisement

Samsung's One UI 6.1 with Galaxy AI features debuted with the Galaxy S24 series in January. The South Korean smartphone giant started rolling out the update for the Galaxy S23 family in late March. Samsung has now announced that it is bringing the update to quite a few more old devices shortly. The Android 14-based custom skin will land on Samsung's 2022 flagship Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy tablets. The Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are confirmed to receive the One UI 6.1 update.

In a Samsung Newsroom post on Monday, the company announced that all its flagship devices from 2022 will get Galaxy AI features with One UI 6.1 starting next month. The Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones will gain access to some of the company's AI features. Similarly, the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are also confirmed to receive the update.

Samsung says that the rollout will begin in early May, and the firm has also revealed which Galaxy AI features are set to arrive on the Galaxy S22 and other devices. Circle to Search with Google, Chat Assist, Interpreter, Live Translate, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Generative Edit, Edit Suggestion and AI-Generated Wallpaper.

The AI-backed Circle to Search allow users to perform visual and text searches on Google without switching apps. Live Translate enables two-way real-time voice and text translations of phone calls. Chat Assist assists users in chatting in different languages and adjusting message tone while Note Assist is used for organising tasks.

The One UI 6.1 update was unveiled in January with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. The custom Android skin has since been rolled out to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series at the end of March. Samsung is also rumoured to be bringing One UI 6.1 and select Galaxy AI features to select devices from 2021 including the Galaxy S21 series.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2800x1752 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 12
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 6-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10090mAh
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung One UI, One UI 6.1, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Moto G64 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung One UI 6.1 Update With Galaxy AI Features Coming to Galaxy S22 Series, 2022 Foldables, Tab S8 Series in May
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V30 Pro
  2. Moto G64 5G With Dimensity 7025 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  3. Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) With Two Touchscreen Displays Debuts
  4. Vivo V30e Key Features Leaked, Said to Launch in India Soon
  5. Xiaomi Teases 4 New Products for Smarter Living Event on April 23
  6. OnePlus 11 5G Receives Price Cut in India: See New Price, Other Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Bharat Web3 Association Teams Up With Japan's JADA to Boost Sector Growth
  2. Vivo Y200i Price, Design, Key Features Leak via Certification Sites; Benchmarks Surface on Geekbench
  3. Nothing Phone 2a Gets Additional Camera Improvements and Bug Fixes With Nothing OS 2.5.5 Update
  4. Adobe Unveils Acrobat AI Assistant for PDFs; Can Generate Summaries, Answer Questions
  5. Samsung One UI 6.1 Update With Galaxy AI Features Coming to Galaxy S22 Series, 2022 Foldables, Tab S8 Series in May
  6. Moto G64 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) With Dual 14-inch OLED Touchscreen Displays Launched in India
  8. Vivo V30e Display, Camera, More Details Surface Online; Said to Launch in India Soon
  9. IRS Expects to See Spike in Crypto Tax Evasion Cases in the US: Report
  10. WhatsApp Web Users Could Soon Get the New Revamped Sidebar Interface: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »