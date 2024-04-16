Samsung's One UI 6.1 with Galaxy AI features debuted with the Galaxy S24 series in January. The South Korean smartphone giant started rolling out the update for the Galaxy S23 family in late March. Samsung has now announced that it is bringing the update to quite a few more old devices shortly. The Android 14-based custom skin will land on Samsung's 2022 flagship Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy tablets. The Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are confirmed to receive the One UI 6.1 update.

In a Samsung Newsroom post on Monday, the company announced that all its flagship devices from 2022 will get Galaxy AI features with One UI 6.1 starting next month. The Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones will gain access to some of the company's AI features. Similarly, the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are also confirmed to receive the update.

Samsung says that the rollout will begin in early May, and the firm has also revealed which Galaxy AI features are set to arrive on the Galaxy S22 and other devices. Circle to Search with Google, Chat Assist, Interpreter, Live Translate, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Generative Edit, Edit Suggestion and AI-Generated Wallpaper.

The AI-backed Circle to Search allow users to perform visual and text searches on Google without switching apps. Live Translate enables two-way real-time voice and text translations of phone calls. Chat Assist assists users in chatting in different languages and adjusting message tone while Note Assist is used for organising tasks.

The One UI 6.1 update was unveiled in January with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. The custom Android skin has since been rolled out to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series at the end of March. Samsung is also rumoured to be bringing One UI 6.1 and select Galaxy AI features to select devices from 2021 including the Galaxy S21 series.

