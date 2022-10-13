Technology News
Samsung One UI 5 Introduced at SDC 2022, Galaxy S22 Series to Get the Update First

Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup is tipped to get One UI 5 update on either October 17 or October 19.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 13 October 2022 11:31 IST
Samsung One UI 5 Introduced at SDC 2022, Galaxy S22 Series to Get the Update First

Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 5 brings new features like Bixby Text Call, Dynamic Lock Screen

  • Samsung did not reveal the exact timeline of the One UI 5 rollout
  • One UI 5 beta is currently available for Galaxy S22 series in India
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, more flagships may get One UI 5 in 2023

Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 took place on Thursday in San Francisco, USA. During the event, the South Korean tech giant officially announced the Android 13-based One UI 5. It showcased several key features of the One UI 5, including customs Modes and Routines, a Dynamic Lock screen, and more. Samsung also revealed that it will first release the stable version of this OS for the Galaxy S22 series. There is no exact date set for the rollout, however, it will be released by the end of October.

Samsung held the SDC 2022 on Thursday where it announced that the Galaxy S22 series will be receiving the stable version of the One UI 5 by the end of October. However, the release timeline may vary depending on the region.

The One UI 5 beta is already available for the Galaxy S22 smartphones in India. Previously, it was tipped that Samsung could launch the stable One UI 5 version for the Galaxy S22 series on either October 17 or October 19.

Unfortunately, Samsung did not hint at other Galaxy smartphones receiving the stable One UI 5 update any time soon. Thus, the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 users may have to wait until 2023 to get the Android 13-based One UI 5.

During the SDC 2022 keynote, Samsung showcased some of the key features that the stable One UI 5 will bring. These include new personalisation options such as custom-built Modes and Routines, and a Dynamic Lock Screen. There is also a new Bixby Text Call feature, which allows the Bixby Voice assistant to answer your calls and share your typed message with the caller. Samsung has also added Samsung Privileged Health SDK, which allows developers to take advantage of the BioActive Sensor on the Galaxy Watch 4.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: One UI 5, Android 13, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung, SDC 2022, Samsung Developer Conference 2022

Further reading: One UI 5, Android 13, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung, SDC 2022, Samsung Developer Conference 2022
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft, Meta Partner to Persuade Businesses to Use VR; Windows Apps Coming to Meta Quest Headsets
‘Police Complaint on Blockchain’: Polygon Picked to Assist Law Enforcement in Firozabad

Samsung One UI 5 Introduced at SDC 2022, Galaxy S22 Series to Get the Update First
