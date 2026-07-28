Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A08 4G, Galaxy M08, and Galaxy F08 Surface in New Listings

Samsung often releases Galaxy F and Galaxy M phones with specifications similar to Galaxy A models.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 July 2026 18:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy A08 4G, Galaxy M08, and Galaxy F08 Surface in New Listings

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A08 is expected to succeed the Galaxy A07 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A08 4G may pack a 6,000mAh battery
  • The certification reveals a vertical rear camera layout
  • Earlier BIS listings hinted at an India launch
Advertisement

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A08 4G has picked up fresh regulatory certifications, revealing several hardware details ahead of its expected debut. The latest listings point to a larger battery than its predecessor and also suggest that Samsung is preparing additional Galaxy M08 4G and Galaxy F08 4G variants. Earlier certifications had already hinted at an India launch, although the company has not announced when the new budget smartphones will be introduced.

Samsung Galaxy M08 and Galaxy F08 Emerge Alongside Galaxy A08 4G

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, the Galaxy A08 4G has appeared on the US Federal Communications Commission database under the model numbers SM-A085M and SM-A085M/DS. The documentation indicates that Samsung is testing both single SIM and dual SIM versions of the handset. It also confirms support for GSM, WCDMA, LTE networks, Bluetooth, FM radio, and dual-band Wi-Fi operating on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands.

VoltSamsung Discussion
Explore More...

The certification further suggests that Samsung could increase the battery capacity on the Galaxy A08 4G. The handset was reportedly tested with the LC-196 battery, which has a rated capacity of 5,830mAh and is expected to be marketed as a 6,000mAh unit. If that proves accurate, the upcoming model would ship with a larger battery than the Galaxy A07 4G. The filing also references Samsung's EP-T1510 power adapter, pointing to support for 15W wired charging. An accompanying schematic indicates that the phone will retain a vertically stacked rear camera layout.

Separate listings on the Wi-Fi Alliance website include the Galaxy A08 4G alongside devices carrying the model numbers SM-E085F/DS and SM-M085F/DS. Although the certification does not mention commercial names, the report says the two handsets are likely to debut as the Galaxy F08 4G and Galaxy M08 4G, following Samsung's existing naming pattern. The database also confirms dual-band Wi-Fi compatibility for all three models.

Samsung often releases Galaxy F and Galaxy M phones with specifications similar to Galaxy A models. The Galaxy F08 4G and Galaxy M08 4G are expected to follow the same pattern.

The three smartphones were recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards database with the model numbers SM-A085F/DS, SM-E085F/DS, and SM-M085F/DS, suggesting that an India launch could be near.

They are expected to replace the Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, and Galaxy M07, which launched in India in October last year. Those phones featured a 6.7-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, IP54 certification, Android 15-based One UI 7, a 50-megapixel primary rear camera paired with a secondary sensor, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging. Samsung also promised six Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the trio.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A08 4G, Samsung Galaxy M08 4G, Samsung Galaxy F08 4G
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Exclusive: Samsung's JB Park on Galaxy AI Costs, Monetisation, and What Stays Free
Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses Updated With Ability to Browse Threads, Use Meta AI’s Muse Spark and More

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A08 4G, Galaxy M08, and Galaxy F08 Surface in New Listings
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Freedom Sale Starts August 8: Bank Offers and Deals Teased
  2. Honor Confirms Robot Phone Camera Details Ahead of Official Launch
  3. You Can Now Browse Threads, Use Muse Spark on Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses
  4. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Finally Get a Bigger Battery
  5. Oppo Reno 16 Series Limited Edition Phone to Launch in India Soon
  6. Inside Oppo India's Strategy for a Saturated, High-ASP Smartphone Market
  7. Pixel 11 Series Tipped to Debut With Higher Prices; Battery Capacities Leaked
  8. Vivo T5x 5G Gets New Fusion Red Colour Option in India
  9. OnePlus N6x Will Go On Sale in India on This Date: See Expected Specs
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL Price, Battery Capacities Leaked Online
  2. Claude Artifacts Found in Google Search, Raising Fresh Privacy Concerns
  3. Banks in Hong Kong Brace for Quantum Risks During Tokenisation Expansion
  4. WhatsApp Adds Status Caption Editing Feature for Android Beta Testers: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy A08 4G, Galaxy M08, and Galaxy F08 Surface in New Listings
  6. Resident Evil Requiem Sales Cross 8 Million Copies as Pragmata Surpasses 2.5 Million Units, Capcom Confirms
  7. Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses Updated With Ability to Browse Threads, Use Meta AI’s Muse Spark and More
  8. Microsoft Introduces Project Perception as a New Agentic Security System to Protect Against AI-Powered Cyberattacks
  9. Huawei Nova 16 SE Leak Reveals Design, Price, and Key Specifications Ahead of Launch
  10. Honor Band 11 Series Opens for Pre-Orders in China With New Pro GPS Model
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »