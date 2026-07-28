Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A08 4G has picked up fresh regulatory certifications, revealing several hardware details ahead of its expected debut. The latest listings point to a larger battery than its predecessor and also suggest that Samsung is preparing additional Galaxy M08 4G and Galaxy F08 4G variants. Earlier certifications had already hinted at an India launch, although the company has not announced when the new budget smartphones will be introduced.

Samsung Galaxy M08 and Galaxy F08 Emerge Alongside Galaxy A08 4G

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, the Galaxy A08 4G has appeared on the US Federal Communications Commission database under the model numbers SM-A085M and SM-A085M/DS. The documentation indicates that Samsung is testing both single SIM and dual SIM versions of the handset. It also confirms support for GSM, WCDMA, LTE networks, Bluetooth, FM radio, and dual-band Wi-Fi operating on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands.

The certification further suggests that Samsung could increase the battery capacity on the Galaxy A08 4G. The handset was reportedly tested with the LC-196 battery, which has a rated capacity of 5,830mAh and is expected to be marketed as a 6,000mAh unit. If that proves accurate, the upcoming model would ship with a larger battery than the Galaxy A07 4G. The filing also references Samsung's EP-T1510 power adapter, pointing to support for 15W wired charging. An accompanying schematic indicates that the phone will retain a vertically stacked rear camera layout.

Separate listings on the Wi-Fi Alliance website include the Galaxy A08 4G alongside devices carrying the model numbers SM-E085F/DS and SM-M085F/DS. Although the certification does not mention commercial names, the report says the two handsets are likely to debut as the Galaxy F08 4G and Galaxy M08 4G, following Samsung's existing naming pattern. The database also confirms dual-band Wi-Fi compatibility for all three models.

Samsung often releases Galaxy F and Galaxy M phones with specifications similar to Galaxy A models. The Galaxy F08 4G and Galaxy M08 4G are expected to follow the same pattern.

The three smartphones were recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards database with the model numbers SM-A085F/DS, SM-E085F/DS, and SM-M085F/DS, suggesting that an India launch could be near.

They are expected to replace the Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, and Galaxy M07, which launched in India in October last year. Those phones featured a 6.7-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, IP54 certification, Android 15-based One UI 7, a 50-megapixel primary rear camera paired with a secondary sensor, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging. Samsung also promised six Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the trio.