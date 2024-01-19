Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Gets Always on Lock Screen Wallpaper Similar to iPhone 15 Pro Models: Report

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Gets Always-on Lock Screen Wallpaper Similar to iPhone 15 Pro Models: Report

But it comes with an interesting addition.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 January 2024 14:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Gets Always-on Lock Screen Wallpaper Similar to iPhone 15 Pro Models: Report

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra is the only model to be offered with a Qualcomm SoC in India

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has the largest display in the S24 series
  • The new always-on lock screen wallpaper feature is switched on by default
  • Apple added a similar feature to its iPhone Pro line-up in 2022
Advertisement

Samsung's recently announced Galaxy S24 series comes packed with some interesting AI-enabled software features, but there's something quite interesting that the brand left out at launch and we have a good idea why it did so. Samsung has quietly included a new always-on lockscreen wallpaper feature, which takes advantage of their new LTPO displays. If you think that this new One UI 6.1 feature sounds familiar, that's because it appears very similar to Apple's always-on Lock screen wallpaper feature, which is available on recent iPhone Pro models. But Samsung seems to have added its own twist to it.

According to SamMobile, the feature builds on the previously available always-on display (AOD) which has been available on several smartphones from various brands. The standard Android AOD feature basically shows the time, date, and weather along with some icons from the notifications tray to keep users updated about what's happening on their devices. This glanceable data is almost always displayed over a black background (to save power) and users can choose to keep it on all the time, have it scheduled or on a ‘tap to show' basis.

Samsung basically adds another layer to it by allowing the lockscreen wallpaper to shine through, taking advantage of the new and reportedly more power-efficient LTPO panels, which can refresh at 1Hz, while sipping on as little power as possible. Samsung also lets users erase the background of its lockscreen wallpaper, keeping only the subject visible, which should in theory consume less power compared to having the whole screen lit up (albeit in a dimmed mode) all the time.

While it appears to be similar in function to Apple's always-on lock screen feature, it's quite different in principle because Samsung will only show the same set of notification icons along with time, date and weather, while Apple's implementation actually shows a very dimmed version of the lock screen itself when in this mode, which also lets you glance at details in the notifications and more.

The source also confirmed that the new feature (although a part of One UI 6.1) will not be arriving on the older Galaxy S23 series. The reason for the same is said to be the new and more power efficient AMOLED panels which are said to be superior to the older models. So, for now, it will only be available on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 and are switched on by default on these models.

Apple introduced its always-on lock screen wallpaper feature with the iPhone 14 Pro models back in 2022. Initially it was not well-received as it appeared to drain a reasonable amount of power when activated. Apple then came up with a workaround giving users the option to hide the wallpaper in the background and only show the time, date and lockscreen notifications. Things seem to have improved with the iPhone 15 Pro Max when we reviewed it, as it had little impact on its battery life. It remains to be seen how well Samsung's implementation of the same turns out.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Always-On Display, Lock Screen, One UI
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Xbox Developer Direct 2024: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Unveiled, Senua's Saga Gets Release Date

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Gets Always-on Lock Screen Wallpaper Similar to iPhone 15 Pro Models: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Price in India Revealed: All Details Here
  2. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Confirmed to Offer 120x Super Zoom
  3. Realme Note 50 Launch Set for January 23; Specifications Listed Online
  4. Realme 12 Pro Max 5G May Debut in India Alongside Realme 12 Pro Series
  5. Realme 12 Pro+ Specifications Tipped Through Alleged Geekbench Listing
  6. iOS 17.3 is Set to Arrive Next Week With This Much-Awaited Security Feature
  7. Best Budget Smartwatches Available During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024
  8. Sony Inzone Buds With ANC, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Debuts With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Galaxy AI
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 First Look
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Gets Always-on Lock Screen Wallpaper Similar to iPhone 15 Pro Models: Report
  2. Acer's Republic Day Sale Announced; Discounts on Predator Helios, Nitro and More Laptops
  3. iPhone 16 Capture Button Will Let Users Control Focus, Use Swipe Gestures to Zoom: Report
  4. Xbox Developer Direct 2024: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Unveiled, Senua's Saga Gets Release Date
  5. Realme Note 50 Launch Set for January 23; Specifications Listed by Retailer Site
  6. YouTube, Spotify Apps Won't be Available on Apple Vision Pro at Launch: Report
  7. Crypto Price Today: Losses Hit Bitcoin, Ether, Most Altcoins Follow
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Be Manufactured in Noida Facility for Sale in India and Export
  9. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Confirmed to Offer 120x Super Zoom; Camera Samples Teased
  10. Netflix Won't Offer Dedicated Apple Vision Pro App Unlike Most Major Streaming Platforms: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »