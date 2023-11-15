Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Leaked Dummy Units Suggest Refreshed Designs

While individual renders have leaked in the past, this is the first time the Galaxy S24 dummy models have surfaced online.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 November 2023 15:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus saw minor cosmetic upgrades compared to the previous generation

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus appear very familiar to existing models
  • The Galaxy S24 Ultra may offer noticeable design changes
  • The edges of the metal frame on all three models appear rounded
Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones are expected to get an upgrade soon with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series that's expected to take place on January 17 in the US in 2024. With just a couple of months left to go, the leaks and rumours about these upcoming smartphones have begun to intensify. Previously, tipsters have leaked information regarding the upgraded hardware and some individual renders, there's now a new set of leaks showcasing alleged dummy units of all three smartphones, giving us a better idea about the minor design refinements we can expect in the coming year.

Leaked by tipster Sonny Dickson, the images in his first post show dummy units of the entire upcoming Galaxy S24 family. This includes the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+, and the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra. As expected the Galaxy S24 has the most compact form factor, with the Galaxy S24+ sitting comfortably in the middle, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra offering the biggest form factor in the series.

His second post gives us a closer look at the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+, hinting at a rather Apple-esque move of switching from sharp edges to rounded edges with its external metal frame. Compared to the currently available Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, the sides of this metal frame now appear completely flat. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ models still retained a more gradual curve compared to their more rounded Galaxy S22 counterparts.

In the first set of images, the dummy unit of the Galaxy S24 Ultra appears to have gotten a similar treatment with flatter sides compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Since these are dummy units and given that the same set of images were also shared by other known tipsters like Steve H McFly (@OnLeaks), without any mention of where these came from, it's advisable to take the above information with a pinch of salt. However, the dummy units only corroborate what we have already seen in previous reports, so there's a good chance that these units may end up looking very close to the actual smartphones.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
