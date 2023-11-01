Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to debut in 2024 as a successor to this year's Galaxy S23 lineup. The upcoming flagship smartphone series from Samsung may include a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. While there could be differences in the specifications of the three smartphones, a new leak has suggested that the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra could get a similar design as their predecessors with little to no changes. Ahead of the announcement of the launch timeline by the company, Samsung Galaxy 24 series has already been in news, with reports revealing details about its design and features.

According to a Weibo post shared by Ice Universe (via Revegnus), the TPU case of the purported series indicates that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to sport quad-lens camera unit. While there are six circular cutouts, it is expected that similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the four cut outs will house a camera sensor each, while other two will be for the LED flash and a laser autofocus.

For the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the camera layout as well as the placement of power and volume buttons is similar to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This suggests that Samsung might not include any major design changes in the upcoming Ultra model of the Galaxy S24 series.

Apart from this, one image has also showcased the design of the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ protection cases. As suggested by case design the picture, both handsets could feature round edges and a triple rear camera unit, just like this year's Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+.

A previous report suggested that the Galaxy S24 lineup may debut in January 2024. It also mentioned that that series had already reached its mass production stage. The South Korean tech giant is yet to confirm the developments or the existence of the upcoming lineup.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.



Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.