Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro to Reportedly Launch Next Year With the Privacy Display Feature

Samsung Galaxy S26 series currently includes three models, dubbed Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 April 2026 17:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro to Reportedly Launch Next Year With the Privacy Display Feature

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a quad rear camera unit

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro might not support S Pen
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro could be similar to the Ultra model
  • The company has yet to confirm the inclusion of a Pro model
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which includes three models, was launched earlier this year, in February, during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. The lineup currently includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Earlier reports suggested that the lineup will be launched globally with a Pro model, too, which was expected to replace the Plus model. However, the tech giant reportedly shelved the plans to bring a Pro variant. Now, a tipster claims that the Samsung Galaxy S27 series, which could be unveiled early next year, will include a Pro model. The model is said to arrive with the recently unveiled Privacy Display feature.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Could Sit Between the Galaxy S27+ and Galaxy S27 Ultra

Citing industry sources familiar with the matter, South Korean publication ET News reports that the tech giant is planning to launch a Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro model as part of the rumoured lineup, in addition to the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, and Galaxy S27 Ultra models. The purported Galaxy S27 Pro, which is expected to be launched early next year, will reportedly be positioned between the Plus and the Ultra models.

The phone is said to arrive with similar specifications to the Galaxy S27 Ultra. However, it might not support and ship with the S Pen stylus. With the introduction of the purported Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, the tech giant reportedly plans to increase the “number of high-end models” (translated from Korean), joining the Ultra lineup in the Galaxy S series. Instead of replacing a model, the Galaxy S27 Pro will reportedly help Samsung “reinforce” the lineup, while also offering customers another option at the upper end.

On top of this, Samsung's Mobile Experience (MX) division plans to bring the new Privacy Display functionality to more models, moving beyond the Ultra model. This year's Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was the first phone to feature the hardware-based solution, which relies on wide-angle and narrow-angle LEDs to offer enhanced screen privacy.

This comes weeks after the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched in India and other global markets on February 25 at a starting price of Rs. 1,39,999 for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.9-inch (1,440x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset customised for Galaxy, paired with a 5,000mAh battery.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S27, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
iPhone Fold Trial Production Begins Ahead of Anticipated Launch in H2 2026: Report
Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro to Reportedly Launch Next Year With the Privacy Display Feature
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi A7 Pro 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. China Removes Bitchat App From Apple Store Over Regulatory Concerns
  3. No More Black? iPhone 18 Pro New Leak Reveals Bold New Colour Options
  4. Realme 16 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: See Offers
  5. Euphoria Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Sara Arjun's Social Thriller
#Latest Stories
  1. No More Black? iPhone 18 Pro New Leak Reveals Bold New Colour Options for 2026
  2. China Urges Banks to Use Blockchain for Lending, Tax Data Sharing
  3. Meta to Fire 200 Employees, Phase Out Middle Manager Titles Amid AI Push: Report
  4. Glory OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Pulkit Samrat and Divyendu Sharma Starrer Online
  5. Oppo Find X9 Ultra to Feature 10x Optical Zoom and External Lens Kit
  6. China Removes Bitchat App From Apple Store Over Regulatory Concerns
  7. WhatsApp Reportedly Rolls Out Noise Cancellation for Voice and Video Calls to Android Beta Users
  8. Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro to Reportedly Launch Next Year With the Privacy Display Feature
  9. iPhone Fold Trial Production Begins Ahead of Anticipated Launch in H2 2026: Report
  10. New Study Claims There Might Be Way More Pulsars in Space Than We Previously Thought
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »