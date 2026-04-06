Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which includes three models, was launched earlier this year, in February, during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. The lineup currently includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Earlier reports suggested that the lineup will be launched globally with a Pro model, too, which was expected to replace the Plus model. However, the tech giant reportedly shelved the plans to bring a Pro variant. Now, a tipster claims that the Samsung Galaxy S27 series, which could be unveiled early next year, will include a Pro model. The model is said to arrive with the recently unveiled Privacy Display feature.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Could Sit Between the Galaxy S27+ and Galaxy S27 Ultra

Citing industry sources familiar with the matter, South Korean publication ET News reports that the tech giant is planning to launch a Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro model as part of the rumoured lineup, in addition to the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, and Galaxy S27 Ultra models. The purported Galaxy S27 Pro, which is expected to be launched early next year, will reportedly be positioned between the Plus and the Ultra models.

The phone is said to arrive with similar specifications to the Galaxy S27 Ultra. However, it might not support and ship with the S Pen stylus. With the introduction of the purported Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, the tech giant reportedly plans to increase the “number of high-end models” (translated from Korean), joining the Ultra lineup in the Galaxy S series. Instead of replacing a model, the Galaxy S27 Pro will reportedly help Samsung “reinforce” the lineup, while also offering customers another option at the upper end.

On top of this, Samsung's Mobile Experience (MX) division plans to bring the new Privacy Display functionality to more models, moving beyond the Ultra model. This year's Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was the first phone to feature the hardware-based solution, which relies on wide-angle and narrow-angle LEDs to offer enhanced screen privacy.

This comes weeks after the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched in India and other global markets on February 25 at a starting price of Rs. 1,39,999 for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.9-inch (1,440x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset customised for Galaxy, paired with a 5,000mAh battery.