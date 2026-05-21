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Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro With 6.47-Inch Display Reportedly in Development; Could Join Galaxy S27 Lineup Next Year

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro could serve as a middle ground between the Plus and Ultra models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 May 2026 13:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro With 6.47-Inch Display Reportedly in Development; Could Join Galaxy S27 Lineup Next Year

Samsung introduced the S25 Edge in 2025 but replaced it with Plus model this year

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro is reported to feature a 6.47-inch display
  • The purported handset may share specs with the Galaxy S27 Ultra
  • The S27 Pro is expected to launch without S Pen stylus support
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Samsung is once again rumoured to shake up its next-generation flagship Galaxy S lineup. In 2025, the South Korean tech conglomerate replaced the Plus model with the Galaxy S25 Edge. However, low sales volume and other factors caused the company to bring back the Galaxy S26+ this year. According to a report, Samsung is developing a Galaxy S27 Pro model that may join the standard Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, and Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Could Feature a 6.47-Inch OLED Screen

According to a report by ET News, Samsung is working on a new Galaxy S27 series model equipped with a 6.47-inch OLED display. Citing industry sources, the publication claims that the company is preparing four flagship models for the Galaxy S27 lineup. If accurate, it would mark a departure from the three-model strategy it has followed since the launch of the Galaxy S20 series in 2020.

The reported display size would be a first for Samsung's flagship smartphones. For comparison, the current Galaxy S26 lineup comprises a 6.3-inch base model, a 6.7-inch Galaxy S26+, and a 6.9-inch Galaxy S26 Ultra. The now-discontinued Galaxy S25 Edge also featured a 6.7-inch screen.

Citing a source familiar with the matter, the report claims that the purported Galaxy S27 Pro could arrive with a display size that Samsung has "never attempted before". It is believed to be a part of its efforts to expand consumer choice within the flagship segment.

The report reiterates previous claims that the Galaxy S27 Pro may borrow most of its specifications from the Galaxy S27 Ultra. However, it is likely to miss out on S Pen support. In theory, the purported handset could serve as a middle ground between the Plus and Ultra models.

Per previous reports, Samsung is exploring more ways to differentiate the Galaxy S27 Pro from the rest of the lineup. One reported feature is the Privacy Display, which was introduced exclusively with the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung, however, has yet to officially confirm the existence of the Galaxy S27 Pro. We can expect more details to surface over the coming months. The Samsung Galaxy S27 series is likely to be unveiled in early 2027.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Features, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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