Samsung is reportedly exploring changes to the rear camera design of its upcoming Galaxy S series, with early reports pointing to updates in both hardware layout and overall design. The development comes as the company evaluates internal adjustments that could support new features such as magnetic accessories and Qi2 charging. These changes are said to be under review for the Galaxy S27 lineup, although details remain limited and unconfirmed, with current information based on a single source.

Galaxy S27 Could Launch With First Major Camera Layout Change in Years

According to a Naver blog post by tipster Lanzuk (@yeux1122), the South Korean tech giant has begun examining possible updates to both camera placement and overall design of the Samsung Galaxy S27 series. However, the information is currently based on a single source and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Samsung is reportedly reviewing the camera setup, internal layout, and overall design of the upcoming Galaxy S27 lineup, the blog post said, as part of a broader update. The company is also considering changes to the rear camera placement in future Galaxy S models. However, the plan is still under evaluation, and no final decision has been made yet. Samsung has not confirmed any redesign at this stage.

The potential change could be linked to new internal requirements. Reports suggest Samsung is exploring built-in magnets for Qi2 wireless charging and accessory support, which may require adjustments to the current internal structure and camera arrangement.

Samsung may introduce a similar design on another upcoming device before bringing it to the Galaxy S series, which could give an early idea of its planned changes. At the same time, rising component costs could affect the timeline. Higher prices for memory and storage are said to be influencing development decisions, which may lead Samsung to delay or scale back the redesign.

Previous leaks claim that Samsung may use UFS 5.0 storage in only select Galaxy S27 models, instead of the entire lineup, due to rising costs and production challenges. It may pack a large silicon-carbon battery as well.