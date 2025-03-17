Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro Allegedly Spotted Online; Could Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC

Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro Allegedly Spotted Online; Could Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC

Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro is listed on Geekbench with 5.21GB of RAM.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2025 19:22 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung introduced the Galaxy XCover 7 in India in February 2024

Highlights
  • It surfaced on the Geekbench database with model number SM-G766U1
  • It is expected to succeed the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
  • Galaxy XCover 8 Pro may launch alongside a new Galaxy Tab Active model
Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro is expected to hit the market soon as a direct successor to the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro. Ahead of the official reveal, the purported rugged smartphone allegedly appeared on the Geekbench benchmark platform, revealing few key hardware details. The listing indicates that the phone will run on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. Additionally, the Galaxy XCover 8 Pro was allegedly spotted on the TUV Rheinland website.

Geekbench Listing Suggests Galaxy XCover 8 Pro Specifications

A Samsung handset surfaced on the Geekbench database with model number SM-G766U1, which is most likely a Galaxy XCover 8 Pro prototype. As seen in the listing, it got a single-core score of 1,157 and a multi-core score of 3,288. The handset in question has 5.21GB of RAM and an Android 15 operating system.

Further, the listing reveals that an octa-core chipset will power the phone. The listing shows a prime CPU core with 2.50GHz clock speed, three cores capped at 2.40GHz, and two cores at 1.80GHz. These CPU speeds suggest that the upcoming handset runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. For comparison, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro has a Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood.

Additionally, the alleged Galaxy XCover 8 Pro was spotted on Japan's TUV Rheinland website with model numbers SM-G766B, SM-G766U, SM-G766U1, and SM-G766W, which matches the Geekbench listing. All four model numbers could belong to different variants of the phone.

The Geekbench and TUV Rheinland listings were first spotted by 91Mobiles and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

The Galaxy XCover 8 Pro is expected to launch by the first half of this year alongside a new Galaxy Tab Active model. It is tipped to come with a 4,265mAh battery. As mentioned, it could offer upgrades over the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, which was unveiled in July 2022. The Galaxy XCover 7 was unveiled in India in February last year. Like the predecessors, the new model could be a rugged smartphone with IP68-certified build and military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
