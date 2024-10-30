Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy XCover 7 earlier this year with an IP68-certified build and military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability. Now, the Galaxy XCover 8 Pro is said to be in the works as the next model in the company's rugged phone lineup. Samsung also appears to be working on a new rugged tablet along with a new Galaxy XCover model. Specifications of the devices are unclear at this moment however, they are expected to be launched next year. The Galaxy XCover 8 Pro is likely to debut as a successor to the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro.
As per a report by GalaxyClub, Samsung is currently testing a phone with model number SM-G766B. This model number matches the naming pattern of previous Galaxy XCover Pro smartphones and based on this, the publication claims that the Galaxy XCover 8 Pro is in development.
The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro reportedly had model number SM-G736B and the Galaxy XCover 7 is associated with model number SM-G556B. The Galaxy XCover 8 Pro is said to launch next year after the launch of Galaxy S25 and Galaxy A56.
Along with the Galaxy XCover 8 Pro, Samsung is said to be working on a new rugged Galaxy Tab Active tablet. The upcoming tablet is reportedly the Pro version of the Galaxy Tab Active 5, which was launched alongside the Galaxy XCover 7 earlier this year. It is rumoured to come with the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro moniker or possibly the Galaxy Tab Active 6 Pro moniker.
The rumoured Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro or Galaxy Tab Active 6 Pro is said to arrive around mid-2025, the same time as the Galaxy XCover 8 Pro.
Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 was launched in India in February with a price tag of Rs. 27,208. As mentioned, it has an IP68-certified build and military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability. It features a single 50-megapixel rear camera and is backed by a 4,050mAh battery.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement