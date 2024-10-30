Technology News
Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro, New Galaxy Tab Active Model in the Works, May Arrive Next Year: Report

SM-G766B model number is said to be associated with the unannounced Galaxy XCover 8 Pro.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2024 17:22 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 reportedly has model number SM-G556B

Highlights
  • Samsung is reportedly working on a rugged tablet and smartphone
  • Samsung has not confirmed the existence of new rugged phone
  • Galaxy Xcover 8 Pro is likely to succeed Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy XCover 7 earlier this year with an IP68-certified build and military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability. Now, the Galaxy XCover 8 Pro is said to be in the works as the next model in the company's rugged phone lineup. Samsung also appears to be working on a new rugged tablet along with a new Galaxy XCover model. Specifications of the devices are unclear at this moment however, they are expected to be launched next year. The Galaxy XCover 8 Pro is likely to debut as a successor to the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro.

Samsung Reportedly Testing New Phone

As per a report by GalaxyClub, Samsung is currently testing a phone with model number SM-G766B. This model number matches the naming pattern of previous Galaxy XCover Pro smartphones and based on this, the publication claims that the Galaxy XCover 8 Pro is in development. 

The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro reportedly had model number SM-G736B and the Galaxy XCover 7  is associated with model number SM-G556B. The Galaxy XCover 8 Pro is said to launch next year after the launch of Galaxy S25 and Galaxy A56.

Along with the Galaxy XCover 8 Pro, Samsung is said to be working on a new rugged Galaxy Tab Active tablet. The upcoming tablet is reportedly the Pro version of the Galaxy Tab Active 5, which was launched alongside the Galaxy XCover 7 earlier this year. It is rumoured to come with the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro moniker or possibly the Galaxy Tab Active 6 Pro moniker.

The rumoured Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro or Galaxy Tab Active 6 Pro is said to arrive around mid-2025, the same time as the Galaxy XCover 8 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 was launched in India in February with a price tag of Rs. 27,208.  As mentioned, it has an IP68-certified build and military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability. It features a single 50-megapixel rear camera and is backed by a 4,050mAh battery.

 

Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy XCover 7, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 6 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
