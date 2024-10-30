Samsung unveiled the Galaxy XCover 7 earlier this year with an IP68-certified build and military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability. Now, the Galaxy XCover 8 Pro is said to be in the works as the next model in the company's rugged phone lineup. Samsung also appears to be working on a new rugged tablet along with a new Galaxy XCover model. Specifications of the devices are unclear at this moment however, they are expected to be launched next year. The Galaxy XCover 8 Pro is likely to debut as a successor to the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro.

Samsung Reportedly Testing New Phone

As per a report by GalaxyClub, Samsung is currently testing a phone with model number SM-G766B. This model number matches the naming pattern of previous Galaxy XCover Pro smartphones and based on this, the publication claims that the Galaxy XCover 8 Pro is in development.

The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro reportedly had model number SM-G736B and the Galaxy XCover 7 is associated with model number SM-G556B. The Galaxy XCover 8 Pro is said to launch next year after the launch of Galaxy S25 and Galaxy A56.

Along with the Galaxy XCover 8 Pro, Samsung is said to be working on a new rugged Galaxy Tab Active tablet. The upcoming tablet is reportedly the Pro version of the Galaxy Tab Active 5, which was launched alongside the Galaxy XCover 7 earlier this year. It is rumoured to come with the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro moniker or possibly the Galaxy Tab Active 6 Pro moniker.

The rumoured Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro or Galaxy Tab Active 6 Pro is said to arrive around mid-2025, the same time as the Galaxy XCover 8 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 was launched in India in February with a price tag of Rs. 27,208. As mentioned, it has an IP68-certified build and military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability. It features a single 50-megapixel rear camera and is backed by a 4,050mAh battery.