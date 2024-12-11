Technology News
Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro Likely to Launch With a Bigger Battery

The Galaxy XCover 8 Pro may launch alongside a new Galaxy Tab Active model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 December 2024 10:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro Likely to Launch With a Bigger Battery

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 (pictured) was launched in India in February

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro reportedly has the model number SM-G766B
  • The smartphone is expected to succeed the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
  • The Galaxy XCover 8 Pro may launch around mid-2025
Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro has surfaced online and could see a launch soon. The model number of the anticipated handset as well as a probable launch timeline had previously been tipped. Now, the battery details of the phone have been spotted on a certification site. The purported rugged smartphone is expected to arrive as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, which was unveiled in July 2022. Notably, Samsung introduced the Galaxy XCover 7 in India in February.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro Battery Size

A battery with the model number EB-BG766GBY has been spotted on the Safety Korea website. The battery has a rated capacity of 4,265mAh and a typical capacity of 4,350mAh. A Galaxy Club report claims this is the battery of the Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro. If true, the purported Galaxy XCover handset will get a larger battery than the 4,050mAh cell in the Galaxy XCover 7 and the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro Launch (Expected)

An earlier report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro with model number SM-G766B is in the works. It is expected to launch around mid-2025 alongside a new Galaxy Tab Active model. They are tipped to arrive after the launch of the Galaxy S25 series and the Galaxy A56 model. Other details about the rumoured rugged smartphone and tablet aren't known yet. 

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 with MIL-STD-810H certification and an IP68-rated build, was launched in India in February this year. In select global markets, it was unveiled alongside the Galaxy Tab Active 5. The rugged tablet has yet to see an India launch.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 price in India starts at Rs. 27,208, while the Enterprise Edition was priced Rs. 27,530 at launch. The standard and the Enterprise Edition offer a one-year and a two-year warranty, respectively. The phone comes in a lone 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage configuration.

Comments

Instagram Rolls Out Trial Reels to Help Creators Test New Content With Non-Followers
Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro Likely to Launch With a Bigger Battery
