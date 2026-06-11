Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphone lineup appears to be moving closer to its India debut. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide and Galaxy Z Flip 8 have surfaced in the Bureau of Indian Standards certification database, suggesting the devices could launch in the country soon. The latest listings arrive ahead of Samsung's expected Galaxy Unpacked event next month. Another Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra model has also appeared on the certification platform, adding further weight to reports that Samsung is preparing multiple foldable phones for launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Z Flip 8 Move Closer to India Launch

Tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) spotted three Samsung foldable phones on the BIS database. The listings include model numbers SM-A857B and SM-F776B, believed to be associated with the Galaxy Z Flip 8, alongside SM-D642B and SM-F971B, which are said to belong to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. Samsung appears to have secured BIS certification for the upcoming foldable smartphones between June 4 and June 9. While the filings offer no insight into their specifications, they typically signal that a launch in India is approaching.

The BIS database also includes model numbers SM-D647B and SM-F976B. These identifiers are believed to correspond to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Notably, the Ultra-branded foldable had already surfaced on the BIS certification website, with the model number SM-F976B, suggesting that Samsung is preparing to launch the purported premium variant alongside its standard foldable offerings in India.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra name has already appeared in previous Bluetooth SIG documentation, lending credibility to reports about Samsung's upcoming foldable lineup. Meanwhile, Samsung is widely expected to use the Galaxy Z Flip 8 branding for the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Samsung has yet to confirm the final name of the wider foldable, although recent reports have referred to it as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. More details are expected at the company's next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is rumoured to be scheduled for July 22 and could also see the debut of new Galaxy smartwatches.

Separately, reports have suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 may be Samsung's final flip-style foldable, potentially paving the way for a lineup centred on book-style models in the years ahead.