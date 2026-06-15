Samsung could be preparing a significant display upgrade for one of its upcoming foldable smartphones. A new report suggests the company will use a substantially thicker Ultra Thin Glass layer on its rumoured Wide Fold model, which is expected to join the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 this year. The change could help reduce the visibility of screen creases while improving resistance to everyday wear. The development comes as Samsung reportedly expands its foldable portfolio and adjusts its strategy for the category.

Samsung May Reserve New UTG Technology for Wide Fold Model

According to a report by ZDNet Korea, Samsung's upcoming Wide Fold foldable smartphone will use an Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) layer measuring roughly 60 micrometres in thickness. The increase in thickness could help make the fold crease less noticeable while also improving resistance to everyday wear and external impacts.

Samsung is expected to launch three foldable smartphones this year, including the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and the new Wide Fold model. The Wide Fold is said to feature a wider form factor and a shorter height than the Galaxy Z Fold 8, giving it a passport-like shape.

The South Korean tech giant previously moved towards thinner UTG layers, but recent foldable models indicate a gradual return to thicker glass designs. While thinner glass can withstand repeated folding better, it may also make display creases more visible and reduce protection against external pressure.

The company's approach has evolved over time, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 reportedly using a 30-micrometre UTG layer, while the Galaxy Z Fold SE introduced later that year adopted a thicker 45-micrometre version. Samsung continued with the 45-micrometre layer on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is said to use a 50-micrometre UTG layer.

Samsung is reportedly reserving the thicker glass for the Wide Fold while keeping the Galaxy Z Fold 8 on the same 45-micrometre solution used in recent Fold models. The move could allow the company to evaluate the new implementation on a single product before introducing it more broadly.

Industry observers believe the Wide Fold could serve as an early test case for future Galaxy foldables. If the thicker UTG receives a positive response after launch, Samsung may consider extending the technology to the Galaxy Z Fold 9 and other future models.

The report adds that Samsung aims to ship between five million and six million units across its upcoming foldable lineup by the end of the year. Internal targets reportedly place the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold ahead of the Galaxy Z Flip 8, reflecting higher expectations for Samsung's book-style foldables following weaker Flip sales in the previous generation. Shipment projections for the Wide Fold have also reportedly increased in recent months.

The report further states that Samsung uses separate UTG supply chains for different foldable models. Companies such as Iconi and UTI are said to handle front-end processing for the Galaxy Z Flip series, while Samsung completes the strengthening process internally. For the Galaxy Z Fold series and Wide Fold, Dowinsys reportedly manages both front-end and back-end processing. Corning and Schott are said to supply the glass substrates, while Samsung Display manufactures the foldable OLED panels.