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Samsung Wide Fold Leak Hints at Upgrades to Ultra Thin Glass for Better Crease Control

The Wide Fold is said to get the new 60-micrometre UTG, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will continue with a 45-micrometre layer.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 June 2026 14:08 IST
Samsung Wide Fold Leak Hints at Upgrades to Ultra Thin Glass for Better Crease Control

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (pictured) uses a 45-micrometre layer

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Highlights
  • Samsung may launch three foldable phones this year
  • The Wide Fold could adopt a passport-style design
  • Samsung reportedly uses separate UTG supply chains for folds
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Samsung could be preparing a significant display upgrade for one of its upcoming foldable smartphones. A new report suggests the company will use a substantially thicker Ultra Thin Glass layer on its rumoured Wide Fold model, which is expected to join the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 this year. The change could help reduce the visibility of screen creases while improving resistance to everyday wear. The development comes as Samsung reportedly expands its foldable portfolio and adjusts its strategy for the category.

Samsung May Reserve New UTG Technology for Wide Fold Model

According to a report by ZDNet Korea, Samsung's upcoming Wide Fold foldable smartphone will use an Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) layer measuring roughly 60 micrometres in thickness. The increase in thickness could help make the fold crease less noticeable while also improving resistance to everyday wear and external impacts.

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Samsung is expected to launch three foldable smartphones this year, including the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and the new Wide Fold model. The Wide Fold is said to feature a wider form factor and a shorter height than the Galaxy Z Fold 8, giving it a passport-like shape.

The South Korean tech giant previously moved towards thinner UTG layers, but recent foldable models indicate a gradual return to thicker glass designs. While thinner glass can withstand repeated folding better, it may also make display creases more visible and reduce protection against external pressure.

The company's approach has evolved over time, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 reportedly using a 30-micrometre UTG layer, while the Galaxy Z Fold SE introduced later that year adopted a thicker 45-micrometre version. Samsung continued with the 45-micrometre layer on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is said to use a 50-micrometre UTG layer.

Samsung is reportedly reserving the thicker glass for the Wide Fold while keeping the Galaxy Z Fold 8 on the same 45-micrometre solution used in recent Fold models. The move could allow the company to evaluate the new implementation on a single product before introducing it more broadly.

Industry observers believe the Wide Fold could serve as an early test case for future Galaxy foldables. If the thicker UTG receives a positive response after launch, Samsung may consider extending the technology to the Galaxy Z Fold 9 and other future models.

The report adds that Samsung aims to ship between five million and six million units across its upcoming foldable lineup by the end of the year. Internal targets reportedly place the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold ahead of the Galaxy Z Flip 8, reflecting higher expectations for Samsung's book-style foldables following weaker Flip sales in the previous generation. Shipment projections for the Wide Fold have also reportedly increased in recent months.

The report further states that Samsung uses separate UTG supply chains for different foldable models. Companies such as Iconi and UTI are said to handle front-end processing for the Galaxy Z Flip series, while Samsung completes the strengthening process internally. For the Galaxy Z Fold series and Wide Fold, Dowinsys reportedly manages both front-end and back-end processing. Corning and Schott are said to supply the glass substrates, while Samsung Display manufactures the foldable OLED panels.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 6.30-inch
Cover Resolution 968x2376 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and sleek IP48-rated design
  • One UI 8 brings plenty of handy AI features
  • Vibrant displays with thin borders
  • Battery lasts a day of heavy use
  • Bad
  • Hinge is a bit too stiff or rigid
  • Cover display experience underwhelming
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Processor 3.3 MHz deca-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Wide Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold SE, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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