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Xiaomi 18 Pro Could Launch Before Standard Xiaomi 18 Model, Tipster Claims

Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 were launched in September 2025.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 June 2026 14:04 IST
Xiaomi 18 Pro Could Launch Before Standard Xiaomi 18 Model, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 18 Pro may launch ahead the standard model this year
  • Xiaomi 18 and Xiaomi 18 Pro are said to feature Leica-branded cameras
  • Both devices are likely to go on sale before the Chinese Spring Festival
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Xiaomi 18 series is believed to be in the works with the purported Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max models. While we wait for Xiaomi to confirm its existence, a new leak from China claims that the company could launch the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 separately this year. They are likely to ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, which has not been unveiled yet. They could keep the predecessor's trademark Leica tuned cameras.

Xiaomi Could Be Plannning a Staggered Launch for the Xiaomi 18 Series

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims in a post on Weibo that Xiaomi will change its launch pattern this year for the Xiaomi 18 series. Instead of releasing the standard and Pro models together, the company is said to be planning to introduce the premium Xiaomi 18 Pro first. The standard Xiaomi 18 is said to arrive thereafter.

The tipster states the gap between the two launches will be short, and both devices are likely to go on sale before the Chinese Spring Festival, which will take place in February next year. The Xiaomi 18 Pro is rumoured to see the light in September.

Xiaomi's rumoured launch pattern appears to be similar to Apple's rumoured plans for its iPhone 18 series. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models are said to go official in September this year, while the standard iPhone 18 could be launched at a later date in 2027.

Last year, Xiaomi 17 was launched in September in China alongside the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max models. The Xiaomi 18 is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch screen with 2K resolution. It was recently spotted on the GSMA database under the codename "Madrid".

Both Xiaomi 18 and Xiaomi 18 Pro are said to feature Leica-branded rear camera units, including two 200-megapixel sensors. They could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 12-bit LTPO AMOLED display
  • Impressive still cameras and video recording
  • Perfectly usable 8K video recording
  • Good battery life
  • 100W fast wired charging
  • 50W wireless charging (using proprietary dock)
  • Bad
  • Average ultrawide camera
  • AI tools need some polish
  • Poor ultrawide video recording
  • Preinstalled third-party app
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6330mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Series, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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