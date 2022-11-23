Technology News
loading

Samsung Could Be Working on Next-Generation 'XISOCELL' Image Sensors: Report

Samsung's ISOCELL branding on the current generation of smartphone camera sensors reduce interference and noise from two adjoining pixels in a camera.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 23 November 2022 18:50 IST
Samsung Could Be Working on Next-Generation 'XISOCELL' Image Sensors: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Samsung's first ISOCELL sensor debuted on the Samsung Galaxy S5

Highlights
  • Samsung XISOCELL's specifications have not been revealed
  • Company has been using ISOCELL branded sensors since 2014
  • Samsung added ISOCELL Plus, ISOCEll 2.0 range in recent years

Samsung has reportedly registered an application for the trademark of the brand name 'XISO-CELL' in SOuth Korea which could be the conglomerate's next generation of smartphone camera sensors in the works. The company has long been manufacturing a series of camera sensors called ISOCELL which made its first appearance on the Samsung Galaxy S5 in 2014. Samsung went on to add ISOCELL Plus and ISOCELL 2.0 series of camera sensors to their more recent models.

The latest report spotting of the South Korean conglomerate's application for trademark registration suggests that its next generation of image sensors will come under the brand name XISOCELL. However, apart from the brand name the report does not reveal any further details on the features of the purported net-generation camera image sensors from Samsung.

Samsung has also been tipped to be working on a sensor-shift image stabilising technology much like the one seen on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Cupertino, California-based iPhone maker claims that the technique can stabilise an image at over 5,000 times per second.

However, it is still not clear whether the purported next-generation XISOCELL image sensors, and the rumoured sensor-shift image stabilising technology will feature on Samsung's upcoming S23 flagship series.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from the Galaxy S23 series has previously been tipped to feature a 200-megapixel image sensor.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, ISOCELL, XISOCELL, image sensors
Black Friday 2022 Sales: How to Shop from India, All You Need to Know
FTX Collapse: 2022 NBA Champions Golden State Warriors Named in Class-Action Lawsuit Over FTX Partnership
Featured video of the day
Fujifilm X-H2: Can it Compete With a Phone?

Related Stories

Samsung Could Be Working on Next-Generation 'XISOCELL' Image Sensors: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio 5G Rollout Expands to Pune, Offers Up to 1Gbps Internet Speeds
  2. Rishab Shetty-Led Kanat Is Out November 24 on Prime Video
  3. Black Friday 2022: How to Grab Deals From India
  4. Nothing Ear Stick Review
  5. Elon Musk Wants to Bring Encrypted DMs, Video and Voice Chat to Twitter
  6. WhatsApp Desktop Call History Tab Spotted in Testing on Windows
  7. Oppo F11 Pro Review
  8. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Collapse: 2022 NBA Champions Golden State Warriors Named in Class-Action Lawsuit Over FTX Partnership
  2. Samsung Could Be Working on Next-Generation 'XISOCELL' Image Sensors: Report
  3. Xiaomi Revenue Falls 10 Percent in Third Quarter After Global Smartphone Market Shrinks
  4. Cryptocurrency Mining Partially Restricted in Law Signed by New York Governor
  5. SHIB Creators Mull Joining WEF Plans to Shape Global Metaverse Policy
  6. Kantara OTT Release Date: Rishab Shetty-Led Thriller Premieres November 24 on Amazon Prime Video
  7. ARG Fan Token Price Tumbles After Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup
  8. Jio 5G Rollout Expands to Pune, Offers Up to 1Gbps Internet Speeds
  9. iPhone Factory Workers Protest at Foxconn Plant Hit by COVID-19 in China
  10. Vivo TWS 3, TWS 3 Pro With Up to 49 dB Active Noise Cancellation, Lossless Audio Support Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.