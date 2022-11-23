Samsung Galaxy F62 and Galaxy A52 are being updated to Android 13-based One UI 5 in India. Both handsets also get new features along with Samsung's One UI 5 interface that offers a deeper level of customisation, as well as performance improvements and cosmetic updates. Additionally, the One UI 5 Galaxy F62 update has also added the November 2022 security patch and firmware version E625FDDU2CVK2. On the other hand, Samsung has released the stable Android 13 (One UI 5) update for Galaxy A52 in India.

According to a SamMobile report, the One UI 5 update was initially rolled out to the units that were enrolled in the One UI 5 Beta program. The update is now rolling out to all users, and can be expected to reach users' devices in a phased manner. The stable Android 13 update for the Samsung Galaxy A52 reportedly comes with firmware version A525FXXU4CVJB in India.

The November 2022 security update has resolved several issues concerned with Samsung's software for both the Samsung Galaxy F62 as well as the Galaxy A52, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F62 will gain performance enhancements through the Android 13-based One UI 5 update as well as more customisation options, an expanded Material You colour palette, and various Samsung apps updated to the One UI 5 standard.

The new software update for the Samsung Galaxy A52 comes with the November 2022 security patch that fixes around four dozen security vulnerabilities fixes. According to SamMobile, the update is over 1.9GB in size, so users should probably install it over a Wi-Fi network instead of using their mobile data.

Users can download the update by heading to the Settings app on your phone and then click on Software update > Download and install.

Recently, the mobile company has also rolled out the update to One UI 5 based on Android 13 for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S20 FE, which are the latest high-end smartphones to be updated to the latest version of Android by the South Korean smartphone manufacturer.

