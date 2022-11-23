Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F62, Galaxy A52 Get Android 13-Based One UI 5 Update: Details

Samsung Galaxy F62 and Galaxy A52 get cosmetic and performance improvements, along with new Android 13 features and security patches

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 23 November 2022 15:51 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F62 (pictured) was launched in India in February 2021

  • Samsung Galaxy F62, Galaxy A52 get the November 2022 security patch
  • Users in India can manually check for the update on both phones
  • The phones get performance improvements and cosmetic updates

Samsung Galaxy F62 and Galaxy A52 are being updated to Android 13-based One UI 5 in India. Both handsets also get new features along with Samsung's One UI 5 interface that offers a deeper level of customisation, as well as performance improvements and cosmetic updates. Additionally, the One UI 5 Galaxy F62 update has also added the November 2022 security patch and firmware version E625FDDU2CVK2. On the other hand, Samsung has released the stable Android 13 (One UI 5) update for Galaxy A52 in India.

According to a SamMobile report, the One UI 5 update was initially rolled out to the units that were enrolled in the One UI 5 Beta program. The update is now rolling out to all users, and can be expected to reach users' devices in a phased manner. The stable Android 13 update for the Samsung Galaxy A52 reportedly comes with firmware version A525FXXU4CVJB in India.

The November 2022 security update has resolved several issues concerned with Samsung's software for both the Samsung Galaxy F62 as well as the Galaxy A52, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F62 will gain performance enhancements through the Android 13-based One UI 5 update as well as more customisation options, an expanded Material You colour palette, and various Samsung apps updated to the One UI 5 standard.

The new software update for the Samsung Galaxy A52 comes with the November 2022 security patch that fixes around four dozen security vulnerabilities fixes. According to SamMobile, the update is over 1.9GB in size, so users should probably install it over a Wi-Fi network instead of using their mobile data.

Users can download the update by heading to the Settings app on your phone and then click on Software update > Download and install.

Recently, the mobile company has also rolled out the update to One UI 5 based on Android 13 for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S20 FE, which are the latest high-end smartphones to be updated to the latest version of Android by the South Korean smartphone manufacturer.

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Marathon battery life
  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some stock apps
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Slow charging relative to battery size
  • Missing segment-staple features
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy F62 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67 rating, unique design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A52 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F62, Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung, Android 13
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
