Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India Launch Teased via Amazon; Dimensity 1080 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Tipped

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G could pack a triple rear camera unit led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 June 2023 12:47 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is seen sporting three camera sensors at the rear alongside an LED flash

Highlights
  • Samsung has not shared the exact launch date of the Galaxy M34 5G yet
  • Display of Galaxy M34 5G is rated to deliver 120Hz refresh rate
  • It is tipped to feature a 13-megapixel selfie sensor

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. The South Korean smartphone brand had earlier created a dedicated support page for the latest M-series smartphone on the Samsung India official website. Now, Amazon India is teasing the arrival of the Galaxy M34 5G with a ‘Coming Soon' tag. However, the exact launch date of the smartphone is still under wraps. Meanwhile, a well-known tipster has leaked the specifications of the upcoming Galaxy M34 5G. It is said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and could pack a triple rear camera unit led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Amazon has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the India launch of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, indicating that the phone will be available for purchase via the e-commerce store. The teaser page has listed the phone with a ‘Coming Soon' tag. In a promotional video on the site, the handset is seen sporting three camera sensors at the rear alongside an LED flash.

Samsung has not shared the exact launch date of the Galaxy M34 5G yet. Recently, the support page of the handset with the model number SM-M346B/DS was spotted on the company's India official website, suggesting an imminent launch.

Separately, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked the specifications of Galaxy M34 5G. It is said to come with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and run on Android 13. The display is expected to have a waterdrop-style cutout to house the selfie camera. It is tipped to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

A triple rear camera unit on the Galaxy M34 5G is said to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 5-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 13-megapixel camera at the front as well. Connectivity options might include Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 5.

The Galaxy M34 5G could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It is tipped to measure 8.2mm in thickness and weighs 199 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
