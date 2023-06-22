Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra India Launch Scheduled for July 3: Expected Specifications, Features

Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra India Launch Scheduled for July 3: Expected Specifications, Features

Motorola is expected to announce pricing and availability for both the Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra on July 3.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 June 2023 12:22 IST
Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra India Launch Scheduled for July 3: Expected Specifications, Features

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra (left) and the Motorola Razr 40 were launched in China on June 1

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 40 series was launched in China earlier this month
  • The Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra are clamshell foldable phones
  • Both smartphones are set to launch in India in July

Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra India launch date was announced by the company on Thursday. As per a teaser on Amazon India, the foldable flip phones will launch on next month. Both handsets were launched in China on June 1 and sport 6.9-inch pOLED displays. The Razr 40 Ultra is equipped with a large 3.6-inch outer display with a 144Hz refresh rate, while the Razr 40 has a smaller 1.5-inch cover screen. The Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chips, respectively.

Unveiled in China earlier this month, the Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra are set to debut in India on July 3, a Motorola spokesperson confirmed to Gadgets 360. The listings for the handsets do not reveal details such as pricing or availability, which are expected to be announced on the launch date. Pricing for the handsets in China starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for the Motorola Razr 40 and CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the Razr 40 Ultra.

Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specifications

The Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra that were launched in China sport 6.9-inch (1,080x2,640 pixels) foldable pOLED displays with a refresh rate of 165Hz and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The Ultra model is equipped with a 3.6-inch (1,056x1,066 pixels) pOLED outer screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, while the Razr 40 has a smaller 1.5-inch cover display. The Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra are powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chips, respectively.

For photos and videos, the Motorola Razr 40 is equipped with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, while the Razr 40 Ultra has a 12-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, and a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle camera. Both handsets feature a 32-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

The handsets are equipped with up to 512GB of storage. The Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra are equipped with 3,800mAh and 4,200mAh batteries, respectively. The former charges at 33W, while the latter can be charged at 30W and also supports 8W wireless charging, According to the company.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Razr 40 specifications, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specifications, Foldable Phones, Foldables, Motorola
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Xbox Game Pass and Series X Consoles Are Getting a Price Hike: Report
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India Launch Teased via Amazon; Dimensity 1080 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Tipped

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra India Launch Scheduled for July 3: Expected Specifications, Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  2. Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Tipped: All Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India Launch Teased; Could Use Dimensity 1080 SoC
  5. Nokia G42 5G Price, Specifications Spotted on Retailer Site Ahead of Debut
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teased to Take Place in July: Details
  7. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of July 4 Launch
  8. Redmi Note 12R Full Specifications and Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Review: The Marathon Runner
  10. Realme 11 Pro Series Update Disables Data Collection Feature After Backlash
#Latest Stories
  1. EU 'Enforcer' Visits Meta, Twitter to Check Readiness as New Online Content Rules Loom
  2. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Wallpapers and Colour Options Leak, Revealing Brand-New Finishes: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India Launch Teased via Amazon; Dimensity 1080 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
  4. Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra India Launch Scheduled for July 3: Expected Specifications, Features
  5. iOS 16.5.1 Rolls Out With Zero-Day Vulnerability Fixes Alongside New macOS, iPadOS and watchOS Updates
  6. Xbox Game Pass and Series X Consoles Are Getting a Price Hike: Report
  7. US Needs 'Comprehensive Legislation' to Address AI Risks, Says Senate Majority Leader Schumer
  8. Redmi 12C With 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Crosses $30,000 Mark First Time in Six Weeks, Most Altcoins Climb Up Price Ladder
  10. Australian Watchdog Says Twitter Top Platform for Online Hate, Demands Explanation as Company Faces Fine
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.