Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra India launch date was announced by the company on Thursday. As per a teaser on Amazon India, the foldable flip phones will launch on next month. Both handsets were launched in China on June 1 and sport 6.9-inch pOLED displays. The Razr 40 Ultra is equipped with a large 3.6-inch outer display with a 144Hz refresh rate, while the Razr 40 has a smaller 1.5-inch cover screen. The Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chips, respectively.

Unveiled in China earlier this month, the Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra are set to debut in India on July 3, a Motorola spokesperson confirmed to Gadgets 360. The listings for the handsets do not reveal details such as pricing or availability, which are expected to be announced on the launch date. Pricing for the handsets in China starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for the Motorola Razr 40 and CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the Razr 40 Ultra.

Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specifications

The Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra that were launched in China sport 6.9-inch (1,080x2,640 pixels) foldable pOLED displays with a refresh rate of 165Hz and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The Ultra model is equipped with a 3.6-inch (1,056x1,066 pixels) pOLED outer screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, while the Razr 40 has a smaller 1.5-inch cover display. The Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra are powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chips, respectively.

For photos and videos, the Motorola Razr 40 is equipped with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, while the Razr 40 Ultra has a 12-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, and a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle camera. Both handsets feature a 32-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

The handsets are equipped with up to 512GB of storage. The Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra are equipped with 3,800mAh and 4,200mAh batteries, respectively. The former charges at 33W, while the latter can be charged at 30W and also supports 8W wireless charging, According to the company.

