Samsung Galaxy M34 5G launch may take place in India soon. The support page for the phone has gone live suggesting an imminent launch. The smartphone has also been reported to bag BIS certification with the same model number as spotted on Samsung India's support page. However, the phone's specifications and features are yet to be revealed. Moreover, the South Korean tech giant is also gearing up to launch its next generation of foldable phones — Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 — next month at its Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G's support page has been spotted on the Samsung India official website. The phone is listed with the model number SM-M346B/DS on the website, suggesting an imminent launch. Additionally, the phone has also bagged the BIS certification in India. A report by Techoutlook has revealed that the phone is listed on the BIS certification site with the same model number as the support page.

However, none of these listings reveal any specifications or features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M34 5G. The Techoutlook report hints that the phone may carry similar specifications as the Galaxy A34 5G, which was launched earlier this year.

The Galaxy A34 5G sports a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and vision booster support. The phone runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Galaxy A34 5G packs a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 48-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) support. The other two cameras include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The phone also houses a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

