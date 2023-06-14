Technology News

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Support Page Goes Live in India; Suggests Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is said to carry similar specifications as Galaxy A34 5G.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 14 June 2023 18:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Support Page Goes Live in India; Suggests Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (pictured) sports a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Galaxy M34 5G reportedly bagged BIS certification as well
  • The phone carries the model number SM-M346B/DS
  • Galaxy M34 5G specifications are yet to be revealed

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G launch may take place in India soon. The support page for the phone has gone live suggesting an imminent launch. The smartphone has also been reported to bag BIS certification with the same model number as spotted on Samsung India's support page. However, the phone's specifications and features are yet to be revealed. Moreover, the South Korean tech giant is also gearing up to launch its next generation of foldable phones — Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 — next month at its Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G's support page has been spotted on the Samsung India official website. The phone is listed with the model number SM-M346B/DS on the website, suggesting an imminent launch. Additionally, the phone has also bagged the BIS certification in India. A report by Techoutlook has revealed that the phone is listed on the BIS certification site with the same model number as the support page.

However, none of these listings reveal any specifications or features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M34 5G. The Techoutlook report hints that the phone may carry similar specifications as the Galaxy A34 5G, which was launched earlier this year.

The Galaxy A34 5G sports a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and vision booster support. The phone runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Galaxy A34 5G packs a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 48-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) support. The other two cameras include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The phone also houses a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, IP67 rating
  • Bright and smooth display
  • Decent performance unit
  • Great battery life
  • Five years of software support
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Minor software lag
  • Low-light camera performance could have been better
  • No bundled charger
  • Waterdrop-style notch looks dated
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor 2.6 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Tipped for Mid-July, Indian Variants May Have Different Designs

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Support Page Goes Live in India; Suggests Imminent Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Here’s When the Nothing Phone 1 Will Be Updated to Nothing OS 2
  3. Infinix Note 30 VIP With MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC Debuts: Check Price
  4. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus May Boast a 48-Megapixel Rear Camera: Details
  5. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Images Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Design, Colours
  6. iPhone 14 Series Gets Massive Discount on Amazon: Check Price Here
  7. Infinix Note 30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  8. Oppo Reno 9A Powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Goes Official: See Price
  9. Here Are the New Google Pixel, Pixel Watch Features From June Pixel Drop
  10. Infinix Note 30 5G Review: A Value-for-Money Budget 5G Smartphone
#Latest Stories
  1. People Trust TikTok More Than Traditional Media, Study Shows
  2. Redmi Pad 2 Specifications Leak, Tipped to Feature 8,000mAh Battery, 2K LCD Display
  3. Government Asks E-Commerce Firms to Create Framework Against Dark Patterns: Consumer Affairs Secretary
  4. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Support Page Goes Live in India; Suggests Imminent Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Tipped for Mid-July, Indian Variants May Have Different Designs
  6. AI Draft Rules: EU Lawmakers Agree to Make Changes in Draft Artificial Intelligence Regulations
  7. Madhav Sheth Departs Realme India After Five-Year Stint, Founder Sky Li to Oversee India Operations: Details
  8. Google Charged by EU Antitrust Regulators for Anti-Competitive Adtech Practices
  9. Prateik Babbar Joins the Cast of Lioness, Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu
  10. Telangana Government Onboards Digital Wallet Liminal on Web3-Focussed Advisory Panel: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.