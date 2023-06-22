Honor is likely to launch the Magic V2 book-style foldable smartphone and the Honor X50 smartphone soon. The phones are likely to succeed the Honor Magic V and the Honor X40, respectively. The foldable Magic V launched in January 2022 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a 4,750mAh battery with 66W Honor SuperCharge technology support. The X40, on the other hand, powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 40W fast charging support, was released in September 2022. Now, a new leak suggests the launch timeline and key specifications of the succeeding models of the aforementioned handsets.

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the Honor X50 model is likely to launch in China on July 5, followed by the release of the Honor Magic V2 on July 12. The tipster added that the Honor Magic V2 will likely come in two variants either equipped with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 5G chipset.

The purported book-style Honor foldable is also tipped to sport a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The phone is also likely to feature an upgraded LTPO display over its predecessor, with a higher refresh rate than 90Hz and higher frequency PWM dimming. According to the leak, the handset is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and is said to offer 66W wired fast charging support, as in the Honor Magic Vs.

The leak also added details about an upcoming Honor X50 model. The phone has been tipped to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, bigger than that of the 6.67-inch panel of the preceding X40 model. The display on the Honor X50 is also expected to come with a higher resolution of 2400 x 1220 pixels, compared to the 2400 x 1080 pixels of the X40 handset.

Honor's X50 model is also expected to sport a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor alongside a 2-megapixel sensor in the rear camera unit. The phone is tipped to carry dual front camera units. It is likely to pack a 5,800mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging.

The tipster also added that Honor is likely to launch the MagicPad tablet later this year and likely unveil the Magic 6 series of flagship smartphones within the first quarter of 2024.

