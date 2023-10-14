Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy M44 India Launch Imminent, as Phone Appears on Bluetooth SIG Certificate Site

Samsung Galaxy M44 India Launch Imminent, as Phone Appears on Bluetooth SIG Certificate Site

The Galaxy M44 was previously spotted on Geekbench listing site, with the model number SM-M446K.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 October 2023 15:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy M44 India Launch Imminent, as Phone Appears on Bluetooth SIG Certificate Site

Photo Credit: Samsung

The price of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant

Highlights
  • Galaxy M44 was bearing the model number SM-M446K
  • It is expected to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box
  • Galaxy M44 could debut as a successor to the Galaxy M34
Samsung Galaxy M44 was listed on the Geekbench certification site in July this year. Now, months later, the purported smartphone has appeared on another certification listing, confirming the moniker. The upcoming model from the South Korean tech giant is expected to launch soon as the successor to Galaxy M34. On Geekbench, it was listed with model number SM-M446K. The smartphone is expected to pack up to 6GB RAM and could run on Android 13. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M34 was launched in July.

A MySmartPrice report has spotted the Galaxy M44 on the Bluetooth SIG certification site bearing the model number SM-M446K, confirming the moniker. The device is listed to get Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity support. The listing doesn't confirm any other specifications about the smartphone apart from its model number and Bluetooth version.

Meanwhile, the previous Geekbench listing suggested that the smartphone could pack up to 6GB RAM. It is expected to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and processed by Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU. On the listing, the purported Samsung Galaxy M44 5G scored 1,531 in the single-core test and 3,771 in the multi-core test.

As mentioned above, the Galaxy M44 could debut as a successor to the Galaxy M34, which is powered by the company's in-house Exynos 1280 SoC. It runs on Android 13-based One UI 5. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Galaxy M34 packs a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a third sensor. In the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone houses a 6,000mAh battery, claimed to deliver up to two days of battery life. In India, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G price starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy M34, Galaxy M44, Samsung Galaxy M44
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Google Pixel 8 Pro Survives Durability Test, Fares Better Than iPhone 15 Pro Max
Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69 Billion Deal Closes as UK CMA Gives Approval

