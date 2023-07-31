Samsung Galaxy M44 5G is expected to launch soon. The smartphone company is yet to reveal any details about the purported handset. However, the smartphone has been listed on the Geekbench certification website, hinting at some of its key specifications including processor and RAM details. The handset is listed to pack up to 6GB RAM and may come preloaded with Android 13. The smartphone is listed with the model number SM-M446K. It is expected to succeed the Galaxy M34, which was launched earlier this month in India.

According to the Geekbench listing, the purported Galaxy M44 5G will carry the model number SM-M446K. The listing suggests that the phone could pack 6GB of RAM and run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The handset is seen with a processor codenamed "Lahaina", which is the Snapdragon 888 SoC with a clock speed peaked at 2.84GHz. It is also seen to be equipped with the Adreno 660 GPU.

The Geekbench listing also reveals that the phone will have four cores clocked at 1.80GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and one core at 2.84GHz. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy M44 5G has scored 1,531 in the single-core test and 3,771 in the multi-core test. Other than these, the Geekbench listing hasn't revealed any additional details about the phone.

Notably, all of these details surfaced on the benchmarking website for the smartphone's Korean variant, however, it is also speculated to make a debut in India, according to a report by 91Mobiles.

The Galaxy M44 5G is said to come as a successor to the Galaxy M34 5G, which was launched earlier this month. This smartphone comes with the Exynos 1280 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and packs a 6,000mAh battery.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.