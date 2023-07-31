Technology News

Samsung Galaxy M44 5G Listed on Geekbench With 6GB RAM, Android 13: All Details

Samsung Galaxy M44 5G has scored 1,531 in a single-core test on the benchmarking website.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 July 2023 19:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy M44 5G Listed on Geekbench With 6GB RAM, Android 13: All Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M44 5G is expected to succeed Galaxy M34 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Galaxy M44 5G with model number SM-M446K listed on Geekbench
  • The handset is listed to feature a Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • Galaxy M44 5G may come equipped with the Adreno 660 GPU

Samsung Galaxy M44 5G is expected to launch soon. The smartphone company is yet to reveal any details about the purported handset. However, the smartphone has been listed on the Geekbench certification website, hinting at some of its key specifications including processor and RAM details. The handset is listed to pack up to 6GB RAM and may come preloaded with Android 13. The smartphone is listed with the model number SM-M446K. It is expected to succeed the Galaxy M34, which was launched earlier this month in India.

According to the Geekbench listing, the purported Galaxy M44 5G will carry the model number SM-M446K. The listing suggests that the phone could pack 6GB of RAM and run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The handset is seen with a processor codenamed "Lahaina", which is the Snapdragon 888 SoC with a clock speed peaked at 2.84GHz. It is also seen to be equipped with the Adreno 660 GPU.

The Geekbench listing also reveals that the phone will have four cores clocked at 1.80GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and one core at 2.84GHz. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy M44 5G has scored 1,531 in the single-core test and 3,771 in the multi-core test. Other than these, the Geekbench listing hasn't revealed any additional details about the phone.

Notably, all of these details surfaced on the benchmarking website for the smartphone's Korean variant, however, it is also speculated to make a debut in India, according to a report by 91Mobiles.

The Galaxy M44 5G is said to come as a successor to the Galaxy M34 5G, which was launched earlier this month. This smartphone comes with the Exynos 1280 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and packs a 6,000mAh battery. 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Galaxy M44 5G specifications, Galaxy M44 5G, Samsung
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Curve Finance DeFi Exchange Hacked, Losses Estimated to Be Over $40 Million
Samsung Galaxy M44 5G Listed on Geekbench With 6GB RAM, Android 13: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioBook (2023) Laptop With Always-On 4G Launched in India: Check Price
  2. Realme 11 5G With Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 67W Fast Charging Debuts: See Price
  3. OnePlus 12's New Leak Suggests Upgraded Triple Rear Cameras
  4. Poco M6 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Design Teased: See Here
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 Dates Announced: What to Expect
  6. Infinix Smart 7 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India at This Price
  7. iPhone 15 Pro to Feature Titanium Edges, 3nm Chip and Slim Bezels: Gurman
  8. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Review: Many Hits, but a Few Misses
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Might Get a New Stronger Frame: Check Details
  10. Samsung Expects Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 to Dent India’s Premium Segment
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M44 5G Listed on Geekbench With 6GB RAM, Android 13: All Details
  2. Curve Finance DeFi Exchange Hacked, Losses Estimated to Be Over $40 Million
  3. Vivo V29 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online; Snapdragon 778G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  4. Realme 11 5G With Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price Specifications
  5. Poco M6 Pro 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon, Will Offer Dual Rear Cameras
  6. JioBook (2023) Laptop With 4G, Up to 8 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Don't Offer Dust Resistance, but Future Foldables Might: Report
  8. Google Ads Introduces Auto-Generated Advertisement Tool Using Generative AI
  9. Infinix Smart 7 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24+ US Model With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Spotted on Geekbench, Performance Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.