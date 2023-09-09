Technology News

iQoo 12 Series Specifications Tipped Ahead of Rumoured Launch: All Details

iQoo 12 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 9 September 2023 14:00 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 12 5G is expected to succeed the iQoo 11 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • iQoo 12 phones are expected to get Samsung E7 AMOLED displays
  • The series is said to come with a base and a pro model
  • iQoo 12 handsets are likely to arrive with metal bodies

iQoo 12 series of phones is expected to launch later this year. The lineup is expected to succeed the base iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro. The phones were released in December 2022 in China with octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs and proprietary fast charging solution support. Previous reports revealed some of the details about the iQoo 12 base model. Now, a new leak suggests key specifications of both the purported handsets of the iQoo 12 series including display, camera, charging and processor details.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested in a Weibo post that the iQoo 12 series is expected to come with a Samsung E7 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2K and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The phones are expected to feature metal bodies, the tipster added.

The rumoured quad camera unit of the iQoo 12 series is expected to sport a 50-megapixel OV50H primary sensor and a 64-megapixel OV64B periscope lens, according to the leak. The details of the telephoto, ultra-wide-angle and front camera sensors have not been tipped yet.

The base variant is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The leak added that the iQoo 12 Pro model could support 200W wired fast charging. The phones are also expected to be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C 3.x port.

Previous reports suggested that the iQoo 12 lineup is likely to be powered by a yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with Adreno 750 GPU with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage. It is expected to ship with Android 14-based Origin OS.

