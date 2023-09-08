Technology News

Vivo T2 Pro 5G Reported to Be in Works; Chipset, Pricing in India Hinted

Vivo T2 Pro 5G will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. The price of the smartphone is expected to be around Rs. 23,999. 

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 8 September 2023 23:21 IST
The Pro variant will be latest addition to Vivo T2 series, which also includes Vivo T2 5G, Vivo T2x 5G

Highlights
  • he company has not confirmed the launch of the smartphone
  • Vivo T2 Pro 5G is expected to be around Rs. 23,999
  • Vivo T2 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC

Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G smartphones were launched in India in April this year. The company is reportedly working on another smartphone in the Vivo T2 series. This could be the new 'Pro' variant. The report has also hinted at the expected chipset that will power the purported smartphone, the Vivo T2 Pro 5G. To recall, the Vivo T2 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, whereas the Vivo T2x 5G comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC under the hood.

A report in 91Mobiles, citing tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), has suggested that Vivo could be working on a new 'Pro' variant in the T2 series. The new smartphone is claimed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. It is expected fast charging, and could be made available in two memory configurations. According to the tipster, Vivo T2 Pro 5G will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. The price of the smartphone is expected to be around Rs. 23,999. 

According to the report, the smartphone has achieved a score of 6,00,000 on the benchmarking platform AnTuTu. It also suggests that the two configuration variants could be 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB of onboard storage. The company has neither confirmed the launch of the smartphone, nor has it teased any specifications so far. 

The Pro variant will be the latest addition to Vivo T2 series, which also includes Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G. The two smartphones were launched in India in April this year, and run on Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13. Both handsets carry a different chipset, as the base variant comes with a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, while the Vivo T2x 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. 

The price of Vivo T2 5G in India starts at Rs. 18,999, while the Vivo T2x 5G is offered at a starting price of Rs. 12,999. The handsets went on sale in India via Flipkart as well as offline retail stores.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Very good camera performance
  • Good battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware, notification spam
  • Single speaker
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed Vivo T2 5G review
Display 6.38-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.58-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Vivo, Vivo T2 Series, Vivo T2 Pro 5G, Vivo Handset
