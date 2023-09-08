Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G smartphones were launched in India in April this year. The company is reportedly working on another smartphone in the Vivo T2 series. This could be the new 'Pro' variant. The report has also hinted at the expected chipset that will power the purported smartphone, the Vivo T2 Pro 5G. To recall, the Vivo T2 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, whereas the Vivo T2x 5G comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC under the hood.

A report in 91Mobiles, citing tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), has suggested that Vivo could be working on a new 'Pro' variant in the T2 series. The new smartphone is claimed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. It is expected fast charging, and could be made available in two memory configurations. According to the tipster, Vivo T2 Pro 5G will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. The price of the smartphone is expected to be around Rs. 23,999.

According to the report, the smartphone has achieved a score of 6,00,000 on the benchmarking platform AnTuTu. It also suggests that the two configuration variants could be 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB of onboard storage. The company has neither confirmed the launch of the smartphone, nor has it teased any specifications so far.

The Pro variant will be the latest addition to Vivo T2 series, which also includes Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G. The two smartphones were launched in India in April this year, and run on Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13. Both handsets carry a different chipset, as the base variant comes with a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, while the Vivo T2x 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC.

The price of Vivo T2 5G in India starts at Rs. 18,999, while the Vivo T2x 5G is offered at a starting price of Rs. 12,999. The handsets went on sale in India via Flipkart as well as offline retail stores.

