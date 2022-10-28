Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Offer Vastly Improved Camera Performance

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is believed to be a part of the South Korean tech giant's next flagship lineup. Rumours surrounding its various aspects have surfaced in recent times. Notably, this smartphone is expected to receive a camera bump with a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP3 sensor over the 108-megapixel primary sensor featured in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. A reliable tipster has now claimed that the updated rear camera setup will offer greatly improved camera performance, including capturing photos and shooting videos under low-light conditions.

In a series of tweets, tipster Ice Universe (Twitter: @UniverseIce) revealed several key aspects regarding the camera performance of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The tipster claims that this smartphone offers vastly improved camera performance under low-light conditions. This improvement could be accredited to the improvement in the contact image sensors (CIS) chip.

This Samsung smartphone is tipped to feature the same 12-megapixel and 10-megapixel secondary sensors as its predecessor the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Despite the same specifications, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to offer improved telephoto performance as well. New AI algorithms are said to have also caused an improvement in the picture colour quality.

Finally, the tipster has hinted that the Galaxy S23 Ultra's rumoured 200-megapixel main sensor supports a 50-megapixel mode. However, this feature is supposedly under development and is not functional at the moment. The current camera software is said to be unable to support this mode.

According to a past report, the Samsung Galaxy 23 Ultra could be the only Galaxy S23 series smartphone to feature a 200-megapixel main camera. This could be the first significant camera upgrade by Samsung since the introduction of the 108-megapixel sensor on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The same main camera is also available on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung unveiled the 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP3 sensor earlier this year in June. This sensor is said to be capable of recording 8K videos at 30fps. However, it is unclear whether the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature this sensor or a brand-new ISOCELL sensor.

