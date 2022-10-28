Realme 10 4G will be launched sometime in November, but ahead of its release, India price details, renders and key specifications of the phone have been tipped online. The Realme 10 4G is said to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display and is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The upcoming phone could pack a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The 4G smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Realme 10 4G is expected to debut alongside Realme 10 Pro+. The Realme 10 series will succeed the Realme 9 models that were unveiled earlier this year.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) on Twitter suggested the India price details and specifications of Realme 10 4G. According to him, the handset will be priced between Rs. 17,000 and Rs. 19,000 in the country. With offers and discounts, the base model is expected to be available for Rs. 15,000. It is tipped to go on sale starting November 1.

Guglani in collaboration with MySmartPrice, has leaked the renders of the Realme 10 4G. The leaked renders show the handset in multiple colour options. The front of the phone shows its hole-punch display design, while the back view shows its dual camera setup. Volume buttons and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner are seen arranged on the right spine of the device.

As per the leak, the upcoming Realme 10 4G will have a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS LCD display with 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display could include a Panda glass layer to protect the screen from scratches and drops. The smartphone is said to be powered by a MediaTek G99 SoC. The inbuilt RAM in the phone is said to support expansion up to 5GB using unutilised internal storage.

The Realme 10 4G is tipped to carry a dual rear camera setup at the back comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, Realme is expected to pack a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. In terms of battery, the Realme 10 4G is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Realme recently confirmed the November launch timeline for the new Realme 10 series smartphones. The upcoming lineup could include the vanilla Realme 10 and Realme 10 Pro+. The Realme 10 Pro+ is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC under the hood.

