Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — the company's flagship phone launched in 2023 — is currently available in the country at a much lower price as part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale that began on Saturday. The handset is equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Mobile Processor and features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Earlier this year, it was updated to support Galaxy AI features, just like the current-generation Galaxy S24 Ultra model.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in India Drops During Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India is currently set at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB+256GB storage model. The smartphone was launched in India at Rs. 1,24,999, and its price dropped to Rs. 1,11,990 last year. The offer is currently applicable to Green and Cream colour options on Amazon.

At its current price, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers even greater value for money, and it is worth considering the handset over more expensive rivals, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which was launched later in 2023.

Amazon will also let you lower the cost of the handset by an additional Rs. 1,000, in the form of an instant discount applied when purchasing the smartphone using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards or SBI credit cards.

Meanwhile, you can exchange your existing smartphone to avail of an exchange bonus worth Rs. 44,050 — this will depend on whether you have a recent, flagship-grade smartphone to trade in while buying the Galaxy S23 Ultra during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications

The company launched the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in February 2023 as the company's flagship handset, and it sports a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ (3,088 x 1,440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz. The phone is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Mobile Platform from Qualcomm, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone features a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera (f/1.8 aperture), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2 aperture), and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras — one with 3x optical zoom (f/2.4 aperture) and the other with 10x optical zoom (f/4.9 aperture). The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also equipped with a 12-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2,2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy S23 Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, and S Pen support — the stylus is bundled with the phone. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, according to the company.

