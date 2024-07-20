Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in India Drops Under Rs. 80,000 During Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at a heavily discounted price in two colour variants — Cream and Green — during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 July 2024 14:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in India Drops Under Rs. 80,000 During Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched in February 2023
  • The smartphone is currently available at Rs. 79,999 via Amazon
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was also updated with Galaxy AI features
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — the company's flagship phone launched in 2023 — is currently available in the country at a much lower price as part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale that began on Saturday. The handset is equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Mobile Processor and features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Earlier this year, it was updated to support Galaxy AI features, just like the current-generation Galaxy S24 Ultra model.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in India Drops During Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India is currently set at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB+256GB storage model. The smartphone was launched in India at Rs. 1,24,999, and its price dropped to Rs. 1,11,990 last year. The offer is currently applicable to Green and Cream colour options on Amazon.

 

At its current price, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers even greater value for money, and it is worth considering the handset over more expensive rivals, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which was launched later in 2023.

Amazon will also let you lower the cost of the handset by an additional Rs. 1,000, in the form of an instant discount applied when purchasing the smartphone using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards or SBI credit cards.

Meanwhile, you can exchange your existing smartphone to avail of an exchange bonus worth Rs. 44,050 — this will depend on whether you have a recent, flagship-grade smartphone to trade in while buying the Galaxy S23 Ultra during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications

The company launched the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in February 2023 as the company's flagship handset, and it sports a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ (3,088 x 1,440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz. The phone is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Mobile Platform from Qualcomm, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone features a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera (f/1.8 aperture), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2 aperture), and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras — one with 3x optical zoom (f/2.4 aperture) and the other with 10x optical zoom (f/4.9 aperture). The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also equipped with a 12-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2,2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy S23 Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, and S Pen support — the stylus is bundled with the phone. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, according to the company. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, Prime Day 2024, Prime Day deals, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra discounts, Sale Offers
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Deals on TWS Earphones Under Rs. 10,000

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in India Drops Under Rs. 80,000 During Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Offers on Day 1
  2. iPhone 13 Price Drops to Rs. 47,799 During Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale
  3. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Teased to Come With Improvements Over Phone 2a
  4. Crowdstrike CEO Apologises for Global Tech Outage After Firm Deploys Fix
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Live Updates: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops and More
  6. How to Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Under Rs. 80,000 During Prime Day
  7. Google Pixel 9 Series Spotted on Certification Site Weeks Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Outage: From ATMs to Flights, Epic IT Crash Leaves Trail of Chaos
  2. Crowdstrike CEO Apologises for Global Tech Outage After Firm Deploys Fix for Issue
  3. Apple Vision Pro Gets New Immersive Video Content Including Films, TV Series
  4. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Surface on IMDA Website Weeks Ahead of Debut
  5. Indian Crypto Exchanges Reveal Repercussions of the WazirX Hack Aftermath on Their Platforms
  6. New Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Outsell Previous Version, Says Essilux CEO
  7. WhatsApp for Android Will Not Utilise Google’s Technology For Its Real-Time Translation Feature: Report
  8. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Teased to Come With Better Processor, Other Improvements Over Phone 2a
  9. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: From Keyboards to Desktop Speakers, Best Deals on PC Accessories
  10. Gemini AI to Get US Broadcast Coverage at Olympics 2024 as Google Signs Deals With Team USA, NBCUniversal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »