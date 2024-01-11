Samsung Galaxy S24 series is anticipated to go official on January 17 during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event. The upcoming Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra may stand out from its predecessors with upgraded screens, new chipsets, and cameras. Most recently, a tipster claimed that the Galaxy S24 lineup will come with a notable improvement in touch response speed. The upgraded touch response rate should provide increased smoothness while operating the phone.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on X posted that the touchscreen response speed for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra will be more than 10 percent higher than on previous models. This would ensure a smoother and faster response for users. This might also lead to a better S Pen experience for the top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S24 is tipped to come with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24+ is said to carry a 6.7-inch (1,440x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display and the Galaxy S24 Ultra is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. The screens of all three phones could have a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series presumably will break cover on January 17 during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung has already opened reservations for the new smartphones in India.

The Galaxy S24 lineup is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy. The regular Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ could be powered by an Exynos 2400 chip in select global markets. The Galaxy S24 could stick with 8GB of RAM, while the top-end models might offer up to 12GB of RAM. They are likely to come with generative AI-powered features. The Galaxy S24 series could be the first Samsung devices with Galaxy AI.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.