  Samsung Galaxy XCover 7, Galaxy Tab Active 5 With IP68 Build, Military Grade Durability Launched

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7, Galaxy Tab Active 5 With IP68 Build, Military-Grade Durability Launched

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 and Galaxy Tab Active 5 run on Android 14.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 January 2024 10:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy XCover 7, Galaxy Tab Active 5 With IP68 Build, Military-Grade Durability Launched

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 and Galaxy Tab Active 5 will be available in markets starting this month

Highlights
  • Pricing of Galaxy XCover 7 and Galaxy Tab Active 5 has not been announced
  • Galaxy XCover 7 has a single 50-megapixel rear camera
  • The rugged phone has a 4,050mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 and Galaxy Tab Active 5 have been launched with 5G connectivity. Samsung's new XCover phone comes six months after the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro with a lot of upgrades including an improved rear camera and a larger display. Both the Galaxy XCover 7 and Galaxy Tab Active 5 have IP68-certified build and military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability. They sport Gorilla Glass Victus protection said to withstand tough working environments. The handset features a 50-megapixel rear camera and is backed by a 4,050mAh battery. Meanwhile, the tablet boasts a 13-megapixel rear camera and houses a 5,050mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7, Galaxy Tab Active 5 availability

Pricing of Galaxy XCover 7 and Galaxy Tab Active 5 has not been announced at the time of writing. However, they are confirmed to go on sale later this month. More details should be available in the coming days. 

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 specifications

The dual SIM (SIM + embedded SIM) Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 runs on Android 14 out of the box and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,408 pixels) TFT display with 60Hz refresh rate. The display has a water drop-style notch to house the selfie camera.

samsung galaxy xcover 7 Samsung Galaxy XCover 7

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7
Photo Credit: Samsung

The handset comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ coating to ensure durability and scratch resistance. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core 6nm processor with 6GB of RAM. The company did not disclose the make and model, but it could be a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC.

For optics, the Galaxy XCover 7 has a single 50-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel shooter on the front. The rugged smartphone features 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

You get a USB Type-C port with Pogo pin connectors for fast charging, 5G, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, proximity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gyro sensor, and proximity sensor. It also has built-in face recognition and fingerprint sensor for authentication. Further, there is an XCover Key that can be programmed to perform a variety of tasks. It features speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology.

The Galaxy XCover 7 features MIL-STD-810H certification for protection against drops and bumps. It has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. Samsung claims that the new handset can withstand up to a 1.5-metre drop and submersion in fresh water up to 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes. It includes the Samsung Knox security feature. It features a replaceable 4,050mAh battery, measures 169.0 x 80.1 x 10.2mm, and weighs around 240 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Specifications

The dual-SIM (SIM + embedded SIM) Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 runs Android 14 and features an 8-inch WUXGA TFT display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet has Gorilla Glass 5 protection and runs on a 5nm octa-core SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It is offered in 6GB +128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB with microSD card support.

galaxy tab active 5 samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5
Photo Credit: Samsung

In terms of camera, the Galaxy Tab Active 5 has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include 5G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, NFC, a pogo pin connector, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. On-board sensors include an accelerometer, fingerprint, geomagnetic, gyroscope, light sensor, hall sensor and proximity sensor. Besides, the tablet packs a 5,050mAh battery that is user-replaceable.

The tablet also has a MIL-STD-810H certified build and IP68 rating to protect the device against vibrations, accidental shocks, drops, rain, and dust. The Galaxy Tab Active 5 comes with S Pen integration as well. Further, there is a facial recognition feature to let users unlock the screen by looking at the front-facing camera sensor. It includes an Active Key for customisation, Dolby Atmos speakers, and Samsung Knox. The tablet measures 126.8x213.8x10.1mm and weighs 433 grams.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy XCover 7, Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy XCover 7, Galaxy Tab Active 5 With IP68 Build, Military-Grade Durability Launched
