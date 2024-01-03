Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place at 11.30pm IST (1.00pm EST) on January 17.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2024 09:35 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is teased to provide "an all-new mobile experience powered by AI".

Highlights
  • Samsung has opened up a reservation programme for Galaxy S24 series
  • The Galaxy S23 series was unveiled on February 1, 2023
  • The invite has the tagline ‘Galaxy AI is coming’
Samsung will host its first Galaxy Unpacked event in 2024 on January 17, the South Korean tech giant confirmed on Wednesday. This will be an in-person event and take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, but will also be live streamed across all Samsung official channels. The next generation of Galaxy S phones, likely to be called the Galaxy S24, are expected to be part of the event. The brand has started accepting pre-reservations for the new handsets. Samsung's Unpacked event is coming early this year as its last two non-foldable flagships were launched in February. The Galaxy S23 series was released on February 1, 2023, and the Galaxy S22 lineup debuted on February 9 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 time, livestream details

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event will begin at 11.30pm IST (1.00pm EST) on Wednesday, January 17 at the SAP in San Jose, California. Just as with previous Galaxy Unpacked events, it will be livestreamed via the company's Newsroom site as well as its YouTube channel. This date has previously popped up as part of some rumours.

Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S devices, aka the Galaxy S24 lineup, is expected to be revealed at the event. The invite has the tagline ‘Galaxy AI is coming', hinting at the inbuilt AI features of the latest flagship series that is said to include three models — Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The company says the new Galaxy S series "will set a higher standard for the most intelligent mobile experience yet". It is also teased to provide "an all-new mobile experience powered by AI".

Additionally, Samsung has opened up a reservation programme for the Galaxy S24 series through the company's India website. Interested users can sign up for the VIP pass by paying Rs. 1,999 to grab the handsets at the earliest.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series specifications (expected)

Samsung's Galaxy S24 family is tipped to come with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and AMOLED LTPO displays with variable refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The Ultra variant is said to come with a 200-megapixel quad camera setup, while the regular models could feature 50-megapixel triple camera units.

The company's in-house Exynos 2400 chip could power the Galaxy S24 in every country other than the US, and Canada. In the US and Canada, the handset could ship with a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC called "Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy". The Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+, in contrast, are likely to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy across all markets

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S24

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
