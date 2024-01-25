Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Stays Unchanged Despite Small Gain, Profits Return to Crypto Chart

Bitcoin grew in value by $271(roughly Rs. 22,527) in the last 24 hours.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 January 2024 12:09 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Stays Unchanged Despite Small Gain, Profits Return to Crypto Chart

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The crypto market valuation presently stands at $1.55 trillion

Highlights
  • Ripple, Cardano saw gains
  • Cronos, Monero saw gains
  • USD Coin, Chainlink saw losses
Bitcoin on Thursday, January 25 recorded a miniscule gain of 0.50 percent. Despite this development, Bitcoin did not see a big change in its price. At the time of writing, the value of BTC stood at $39,921 (roughly Rs. 33 lakh). The asset did grow in value by $271 (roughly Rs. 22,527) in the last 24 hours. While this might indicate that bulls are not willing to step in at this price point, it might also be the case that taking the Bitcoin's price further down will not be easy for the bears as well, the CoinSwitch markets desk told Gadgets360.

Solana, Ripple, Cardano, Avalanche, Tron, and Polkadot -- all recorded small gains alongside Bitcoin on Thursday.

They were also joined by Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Leo, Cosmos, Uniswap, Stellar, Monero, Near Protocol, and Cronos.

“Notably, Solana's SOL and Avalanche's AVAX surpassed expectations, registering gains of about 8.5 percent and 11.5 percent, respectively, spearheading the broader market's upward trajectory,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets360.

Ether failed to join Bitcoin on the profit-making side of the crypto price chart. The SEC managed to delay the approval of BlackRock's spot Ethereum ETF, for now, which has emerged as a contributing factor to the somewhat bearish sentiment hovering over ETH at the moment.

Tether, Binance Coin, USD Coin, Chainlink, and Bitcoin SV joined Ether on the loss-making side of the crypto price chart.

The overall valuation of the crypto market cap rose by 0.38 percent in the last 24 hours. Its valuation presently stands at $1.55 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,28,85,537 crore) as per CoinMarketCap.

“The overall crypto market cap jumped to the $1.55 trillion mark with BTC showing a marginal increase in its value from the previous day. Altcoins are showing a strong positive trajectory but it's not enough to lift the market sentiment. The US Fed should start cutting the interest rates soon to boost market liquidity and spark economic activity across sectors,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google Pixel 9 Leaked Images Suggest iPhone 15-Like Flat Edges, Triple Rear Cameras

