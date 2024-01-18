Samsung Galaxy S24 series was launched on Wednesday (January 17) during the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event with upgraded cameras and new AI photo-editing features. During the event, the South Korean smartphone brand announced that it has partnered with Instagram and Snapchat to offer the same camera quality on the apps as the stock camera app on the Galaxy S24 series. With this update, these third-party photo and video-sharing platforms will be able to take full advantage of the capabilities of the primary camera of Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

During the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung announced the integration of Galaxy AI-powered camera features with Meta-owned Instagram and Snapchat. This would allow Galaxy S24 users to access native camera experiences, including Nightography, Super HDR advanced AI image editing, and video stabilisation while capturing photos or videos using Instagram's or Snapchat's cameras.

On previous-generation smartphones, the cameras of social media apps usually take a screenshot of the viewfinder downgrading the quality and lacking details. The Galaxy S24 trio will be the first-ever smartphone camera to have HDR-enabled photos on Instagram.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a quad camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 10-megapixel camera. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ have an identical triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, all three phones have a 12-megapixel selfie sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is available for pre-booking in India starting today (January 18). The price of Galaxy S24 Ultra in the country starts at Rs. 1,29,999. The Galaxy S24 has an initial price tag of Rs. 79,999, while the price of the Galaxy S24+ starts at Rs. 99,999.

