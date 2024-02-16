Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to launch later this year alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6, said to succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, respectively. The current foldable lineup was unveiled in July 2023. The purported models are expected to come with considerable upgrades over the older ones. Several leaks have so far tipped details about the displays that the upcoming handsets may come with. The company has also been tipped to launch a more affordable foldable smartphone. Now, a tipster claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could come with a flagship-level camera.

Tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Samsung is considering including the same camera used in the Galaxy S24 Ultra into the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The tipster says in the post "the Fold6 with the same camera sensor as the S24 Ultra instead of decreasing the battery capacity" but it could be a typo. It could be "increasing" instead of "decreasing" meaning that instead of giving a larger battery, Samsung is planning to give the Galaxy Z Fold 6 a new, upgraded main camera sensor over the older model.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera system with a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 10-megapixel camera.

Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 carries a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens and OIS (optical image stabilisation) support, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter.

An earlier leak claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may come with a wider display and slimmer design. The phone is tipped to get bigger inner and outer displays as compared to the preceding model. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display and a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover panel.

