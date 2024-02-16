Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Camera Upgrade Tipped; May Get Same Camera as Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung may launch a cheaper, more affordable Galaxy Z FE foldable model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 February 2024 15:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Camera Upgrade Tipped; May Get Same Camera as Galaxy S24 Ultra

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is likely to get bigger inner and outer displays
  • The bookstyle foldable may launch alongside a Galaxy Flip 6 model
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to launch in July or August this year
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to launch later this year alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6, said to succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, respectively. The current foldable lineup was unveiled in July 2023. The purported models are expected to come with considerable upgrades over the older ones. Several leaks have so far tipped details about the displays that the upcoming handsets may come with. The company has also been tipped to launch a more affordable foldable smartphone. Now, a tipster claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could come with a flagship-level camera.

Tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Samsung is considering including the same camera used in the Galaxy S24 Ultra into the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The tipster says in the post "the Fold6 with the same camera sensor as the S24 Ultra instead of decreasing the battery capacity" but it could be a typo. It could be "increasing" instead of "decreasing" meaning that instead of giving a larger battery, Samsung is planning to give the Galaxy Z Fold 6 a new, upgraded main camera sensor over the older model.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera system with a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 10-megapixel camera.

Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 carries a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens and OIS (optical image stabilisation) support, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter.

An earlier leak claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may come with a wider display and slimmer design. The phone is tipped to get bigger inner and outer displays as compared to the preceding model. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display and a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover panel.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Well-optimised software
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Reliable cameras
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still feels bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Unveils Gemini 1.5, Meta Introduces Predictive Visual Machine Learning Model V-JEPA
Microsoft Announces 4 Xbox Exclusives for PS5 and Nintendo Switch, Activision Blizzard Titles on Game Pass

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Camera Upgrade Tipped; May Get Same Camera as Galaxy S24 Ultra
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google's Gemini App is Now Rolling Out in India and Other Countries
  2. Infinix Hot 40i With 32-Megapixel Front Camera Launched in India: See Price
  3. Vivo Y200e 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  4. OpenAI Unveils AI Video Generator Sora That Can Render Minute-Long Clips
  5. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Design, Key Specifications Leak Again: See Here
  6. Why Apple May Have Paused Development of Its First Foldable Phone
  7. New Jio Phone Surfaces on BIS Site, Said to Debut as Jio Bharat B2
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 12+ 5G Launch Date, Design, Colourways Confirmed; India Launch Officially Teased
  2. Apple Supplier Flex's Workers Stage One-Day Strike at Tamil Nadu Plant
  3. Infinix Hot 40i With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24’s Instant Slow-Mo Feature Is Coming to Older Galaxy Devices
  5. Apple Vision Pro Gets 12 Spatial Games Including Super Fruit Ninja, Cut The Rope 3 and Jetpack Joyride 2
  6. Microsoft Announces 4 Xbox Exclusives for PS5 and Nintendo Switch, Activision Blizzard Titles on Game Pass
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Camera Upgrade Tipped; May Get Same Camera as Galaxy S24 Ultra
  8. Google Unveils Gemini 1.5, Meta Introduces Predictive Visual Machine Learning Model V-JEPA
  9. Vivo Y200e 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design, Colour Options Teased
  10. Apple Temporarily Pauses Foldable Phone Development Due to Screen Testing Snag, Tipster Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »