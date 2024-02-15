Samsung has announced that it is rolling out a new update for its Galaxy S24 series smartphones. The update is considered to be a major one as it addresses several user complaints seen ever since the phones hit the market. Most prominent among them was a display issue which appeared washed out in vivid mode compared to last year's models. The South Korean tech giant has now fixed it with a new Vividness setting that allows better control of the colour depth in the display mode. The update also adds improvements to camera modes and the performance of artificial intelligence (AI).

Earlier, as per a report by Teknofilo, the company had said that the changes made to the vivid mode were intentional and aimed to “provide more accurate and comfortable viewing during use”. However, it appears the tech giant has now decided to roll back its decision and allow users better control over display settings. Revealing the update via a newsroom announcement on Wednesday, Samsung acknowledged that different users have varying needs, and said, “Based on your feedback, through an upcoming update, we aim to provide enhanced options and experiences across device display and camera.”

Vividness setting in Display settings

Photo Credit: Samsung

The update will add a new Vividness option that can be found in Display > Advanced settings. This option adds a bar that will let users have improved control over the intensity of the colour depth by sliding it left and right until the right amount of vibrancy is displayed. The setting has three different levels. At zero, the vivid mode remains in its current state, while pushing it will enhance the vividness to a level seen in previous year's models.

Apart from this, Samsung has also improved the camera system on the Galaxy S24 series devices. As per the note, improvements have been made to various camera modes including zoom, Portrait Mode, Nightography, videos shot through rear cameras, and more. These upgrades should improve the picture quality even further.

Finally, the update has also improved the Galaxy AI features on the S24 series smartphones. Samsung hinted at improvements made to the AI model, without specifying what they really are. However, it appears to be a technical upgrade that allows the AI to better understand contextual speech in different languages for the Live Translate feature. As per the announcement, the update will be rolled out to all users in the coming days.

