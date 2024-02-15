Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Update Fixes Display Issue, Adds Camera and AI Upgrades

Samsung has added a new Vividness display setting to offer improved control over the intensity of the colour depth.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 February 2024 10:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Update Fixes Display Issue, Adds Camera and AI Upgrades

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung stated that the update will begin rolling out to all users within February

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 devices reportedly had a ‘washed-out’ vivid mode
  • The update also optimises the Galaxy AI onboard the smartphones
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series camera modes have also been upgrades
Advertisement

Samsung has announced that it is rolling out a new update for its Galaxy S24 series smartphones. The update is considered to be a major one as it addresses several user complaints seen ever since the phones hit the market. Most prominent among them was a display issue which appeared washed out in vivid mode compared to last year's models. The South Korean tech giant has now fixed it with a new Vividness setting that allows better control of the colour depth in the display mode. The update also adds improvements to camera modes and the performance of artificial intelligence (AI).

Earlier, as per a report by Teknofilo, the company had said that the changes made to the vivid mode were intentional and aimed to “provide more accurate and comfortable viewing during use”. However, it appears the tech giant has now decided to roll back its decision and allow users better control over display settings. Revealing the update via a newsroom announcement on Wednesday, Samsung acknowledged that different users have varying needs, and said, “Based on your feedback, through an upcoming update, we aim to provide enhanced options and experiences across device display and camera.”

samsung vividness setting Samsung vividness setting

Vividness setting in Display settings
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

The update will add a new Vividness option that can be found in Display > Advanced settings. This option adds a bar that will let users have improved control over the intensity of the colour depth by sliding it left and right until the right amount of vibrancy is displayed. The setting has three different levels. At zero, the vivid mode remains in its current state, while pushing it will enhance the vividness to a level seen in previous year's models.

Apart from this, Samsung has also improved the camera system on the Galaxy S24 series devices. As per the note, improvements have been made to various camera modes including zoom, Portrait Mode, Nightography, videos shot through rear cameras, and more. These upgrades should improve the picture quality even further.

Finally, the update has also improved the Galaxy AI features on the S24 series smartphones. Samsung hinted at improvements made to the AI model, without specifying what they really are. However, it appears to be a technical upgrade that allows the AI to better understand contextual speech in different languages for the Live Translate feature. As per the announcement, the update will be rolled out to all users in the coming days.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Artificial intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Instagram Rolls Out Hidden Valentine’s Day Features: How to Use Them
Bitcoin Surges Beyond $52,000 for First Time Since 2021, Overall Crypto Chart Reflect Profits

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Update Fixes Display Issue, Adds Camera and AI Upgrades
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Price in India, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Redmi A3 Budget Smartphone Goes Official in India: See Price
  3. Vivo V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch on February 28
  4. Samsung Updates Galaxy S24 Series With Display, Camera, AI Improvements
  5. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Leaked Design Renders Show Faux Leather Back Panel
  6. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Launched in India, ROG Strix Scar Models Refreshed
  7. Poco M6 5G, Poco C65 Get New Green Colour Option in India
  8. Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Design Renders Leak Again; Spotted on Geekbench
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Envy Move AIO Portable PC With 23.8-Inch Touch Display Launched in India
  2. Sony Set to Miss PS5 Sales Target for FY 2023, Says Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sold 10 Million Copies
  3. Bitcoin Surges Beyond $52,000 for First Time Since 2021, Overall Crypto Chart Reflect Profits
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Update Fixes Display Issue, Adds Camera and AI Upgrades
  5. Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Design Renders Surface Again; Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  6. Vivo V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Set to Launch on February 28
  7. Instagram Rolls Out Hidden Valentine’s Day Features: How to Use Them
  8. Apple Vision Pro Now Supports Over 1,000 Dedicated Apps, Company Executive Says
  9. Apple Rolls Out tvOS 17.4 Beta 3 With Fresh Evidence of HomePod With Display: Report
  10. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Launched in India, ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 Refreshed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »