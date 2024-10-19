Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to arrive in early 2025 as the South Korean tech conglomerate's next flagship smartphone. Details of the successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra have already surfaced online, from the chipset likely to power the upcoming phone to its design and purported camera specifications. A tipster has now leaked four colour options of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra retail version, while the handset is also expected to arrive in online-exclusive colourways sold by the company.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Colour Options (Expected)

According to tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) leaked details of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The handset will be available in Black, Blue, Green, Titanium colourways, according to the account, which has a good track record when it comes to leaks related to the company.

Samsung usually offers exclusive colourways for its smartphones via its website, but the tipster says that the online-only colour options for the Galaxy S25 Ultra are currently unknown. Currently, customers can buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange via the company's website.

While images of these colourways weren't shared by the tipster, a publication leaked detailed computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the handset last month, giving us a good look at the handset in the purported Black colour option. Unlike its predecessors, the Galaxy S25 Ultra might feature more rounded corners.

According to recent reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be equipped with the purported Snapdragon 8 Elite (or Snapdragon 8 Gen 4) chip. The handset was spotted in a Geekbench benchmark listing, that also revealed it would be equipped with 12GB of RAM and run on Android 15.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly sport a 6.86-inch AMOLED screen with thinner bezels. The handset is said to be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, and an upgraded 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. and could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging.