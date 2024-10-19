Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to Debut in Four Colourways, Tipster Claims

The successor to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might be available in more colourful shades.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 October 2024 19:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to Debut in Four Colourways, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Samsung

The successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra (pictured) should also be available in four colourways

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could debut in four colourways
  • The handset is also expected to arrive in online-exclusive colourways
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch in early 2025
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to arrive in early 2025 as the South Korean tech conglomerate's next flagship smartphone. Details of the successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra have already surfaced online, from the chipset likely to power the upcoming phone to its design and purported camera specifications. A tipster has now leaked four colour options of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra retail version, while the handset is also expected to arrive in online-exclusive colourways sold by the company.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Colour Options (Expected)

According to tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) leaked details of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The handset will be available in Black, Blue, Green, Titanium colourways, according to the account, which has a good track record when it comes to leaks related to the company.

Samsung usually offers exclusive colourways for its smartphones via its website, but the tipster says that the online-only colour options for the Galaxy S25 Ultra are currently unknown. Currently, customers can buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange via the company's website.

While images of these colourways weren't shared by the tipster, a publication leaked detailed computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the handset last month, giving us a good look at the handset in the purported Black colour option. Unlike its predecessors, the Galaxy S25 Ultra might feature more rounded corners.

According to recent reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be equipped with the purported Snapdragon 8 Elite (or Snapdragon 8 Gen 4) chip. The handset was spotted in a Geekbench benchmark listing, that also revealed it would be equipped with 12GB of RAM and run on Android 15.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly sport a 6.86-inch AMOLED screen with thinner bezels. The handset is said to be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, and an upgraded 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. and could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Easy and Affordable: Exploring Bajaj Finserv's Online Vehicle Insurance Solutions

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to Debut in Four Colourways, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 Spotted in Leaked Live Images With Narrow Bezels, Flat Edges
  2. OnePlus 13 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites Ahead of Debut
  3. Snapdragon 8 Elite Beats Dimensity 9400, A18 Pro on AnTuTu: Check Scores
  4. Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale: Top Deals on iPhone, Samsung and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to Debut in Four Colourways, Tipster Claims
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Beats Dimensity 9400, A18 Pro in AnTuTu Benchmark: Report
  3. iQOO 13 Design Revealed in Leaked Live Images; Could Feature Narrow Bezels, Flat Edges
  4. OnePlus 13 Reportedly Surfaces on Multiple Certification Websites Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  5. Google Granted Request to Pause Order on Play Store Overhaul
  6. Meta Releases AI Model That Can Check Other AI Models' Work
  7. Novel Brain-Computer Interface Improves Control of Prosthetic Hands With Thought Alone
  8. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G's Could Offer New Design Than Predecessor, CAD Renders Suggest
  9. Major Meteorite Discoveries Reveal Origins From Three Asteroid Families
  10. Disney-Reliance Joint Venture Said to Stream Live Sports Only on Disney+ Hotstar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »