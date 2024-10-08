Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series in early 2025 and rumours about the SoC powering the lineup have been floating around for a while. Initial rumours suggested Samsung's in-house Exynos chipset could be used on the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, recent reports tipped the use of Snapdragon chips for the entire lineup. Most recently, a Google website has seemingly hinted that the Galaxy S25 could get a flagship MediaTek chipset. Samsung used a dual-chip strategy for its Galaxy S24 and S24+, which run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the US but are equipped with the Exynos 2400 in most other markets, including India.

Which Chipset Will Power Galaxy S25 Series?

A blog post titled "How AlphaChip transformed computer chip design" on Google DeepMind's website suggests that MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 5G chip will be used in a future Samsung phone. “External organisations are also adopting and building on AlphaChip. For example, MediaTek, one of the top chip design companies in the world, extended AlphaChip to accelerate development of their most advanced chips — like the Dimensity Flagship 5G used in Samsung mobile phones — while improving power, performance and chip area" the blog reads.

The blog doesn't mention the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 and the Galaxy S25 series, but the statement explicitly mentions ‘Dimensity flagship 5G' suggesting that at least the base and Plus model in the Galaxy S25 series may run on the MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9400 chipset.

Samsung already packs Dimensity chips in mid-range smartphones and tablets. The recently launched Galaxy Tab S10 series uses the Dimensity 9300+ flagship chipsets. None of Samsung's Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S23 models were equipped with MediaTek's chipsets.

Samsung was said to equip the entire Galaxy S25 line with its Exynos 2500 SoCs. A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for Galaxy.

It's best to take these details with a pinch of salt until we get official word from Samsung or MediaTek. We can expect plenty more details about the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series to surface in the months ahead.